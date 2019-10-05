Editor's Note: To have your event listed, email information to news@bemidjipioneer.com. Items must be received by the Tuesday prior to Saturday publication.

Businessmen’s Fellowship meets Oct. 5

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Area Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship America will meet at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Beltrami Electric Cooperative Community Room, 4111 Technology Drive.

A light breakfast will be served. Come hungry and join in on the food, worship, testimonies and fellowship with the men and women for this time of refreshing in the Lord, a release said.

The guest speakers are Doug and Karen Stanton, Australian evangelists who have ministered throughout the world and many cities in the United States. Many thousands of lives have been touched powerfully and divine healings have been a major part of their ministry, the release said.

Cass Lake Trinity Lutheran annual fall bazaar

CASS LAKE -- Trinity Lutheran Church in Cass Lake will hold their annual fall bazaar from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at the church, 6810 U.S. Highway 2.

There will be crafts, needlework, bake sale items, and games for children. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Turkey ala King, cranberry applesauce, dessert, coffee and lemonade will be served. Cost is $7. Children’s menu of hot dogs, chips, cookies and drinks is $2.

Our Savior’s Lutheran to hold meatball supper

LEONARD -- Our Savior’s Lutheran in Leonard will hold its annual meatball supper on Saturday, Oct. 5. Serving will begin at 3 p.m. and end at 7 p.m. On the menu will be homemade lefse, mashed potatoes and gravy, meatballs, peas and carrots, cole slaw, glorified rice, buns, and homemade pies and desserts. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 6-12, and 5 and under are free. Our Savior’s Lutheran is located at 24470 Leonard Rd.

Trinity Lutheran dinner, silent auction

BEMIDJI -- Trinity Lutheran Church will hold its 17th annual meatball dinner and silent auction from 11 a.m. to 20 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, at the church, 123 29th St. NW. The menu will consist of meatballs with all the trimmings and pie. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 5-12, and free for children younger than 5. Everyone is welcome. A silent auction will be held to benefit TLC Preschool and Growing Tree Learning Center.

St. Patrick's in Kelliher to hold dinner

KELLIHER -- St. Patrick’s Church in Kelliher will be having a Polka Mass and Chicken Dinner on Sunday, Oct. 6.

The mass will begin at 10:15 a.m., with the dinner to follow. Music will be by the Cathy Erickson Band. Dinner prices are $10 for adults; $5 for children ages 5-12 and free for children younger than 5. A family rate is $30, immediate family only.

There will also be a bake sale and farmers market items available for purchase.

Bethel Lutheran Church to hold fall bazaar

BEMIDJI -- Bethel Lutheran Church will hold a bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the church, 5232 Irvine Ave. NW. The event will feature a farmers market, baked goods, crafts, silent auction, quilt raffle, lefse and rommegrot. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a choice of soup: chicken wild rice soup, tortilla soup or beef stew bread, dessert and coffee.

Almighty Yahuah’s Sacred Festival of Tabernacles

The Almighty Yahuah’s Annual Sacred Festival of Tabernacles is set for Oct. 14-21. Anyone interested in attending this scripture commanded festival, can call (218) 766-8176.

All Pro Dads to host breakfast

BEMIDJI -- Bemidji Area All Pro Dads will be hosting a Dad’s Day Breakfast at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. The breakfast will be held in the social hall of St. Philip’s Catholic Church, 702 Beltrami Ave. NW in Bemidji.

The free event is open to all dads, uncles, grandpas and their children and will feature breakfast and a short activity. For more information, email bemidjiallprodads@gmail.com.

All Pro Dads is a national program that is part of Family First, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to help people love their family well and give them hope for the future. Bemidji Area All Pro Dads is a local chapter that has been serving families of the Bemidji area for more than 15 years. All Pro Dads provide an opportunity for dads to spend quality time with their children that will strengthen their relationship, as well as benefiting the child’s school and the entire community.

Mokahum Ministry Center fundraising banquet

Mokahum Ministry Center will hold their annual fundraising banquet from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Evangelical Free Church, 115 Carr Lake Rd. SW.

The theme is “Moving from a Mission Field to a Mission Force,” with keynote speaker Martin Giese, president of Oak Hills Fellowship. There will be appetizers, dinner, special music, a silent auction and more, a release said. To make a reservation or for more information about sponsoring a table, email mokahumbanquet@gmail.com.

Calvary Lutheran to host holiday bazaar

BEMIDJI -- Calvary Lutheran will host their annual holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27, at the church, 2508 Washington Ave. SE. There will be a wide variety of crafts and goodies available for purchase, a release said. For more information, contact Donna Olson at (218) 444-2639, or stop by or call Calvary's office at (218) 751-1893.

40 Days for Life Vigil

WALKER -- The Walker area’s 12th annual 40 Days for Life prayer vigil continues through Sunday, Nov. 3. This international pro-life campaign calls on people from many denominations to pray and fast for an end to abortion. The Walker vigil will take place in a unique prayer house at 615 Minnesota Ave., just west of Subway, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. during each of the 40 days. Area churches are asked to encourage their members to devote one hour of presence and prayers, one or two days a week, as their schedule may allow. To schedule a prayer hour online, go to 40daysforlife.com, click on the Walker campaign and fill in your information; or just stop in and sign up for a time slot. For more information, email 40dayswalker@gmail.com. Also as part of this year’s campaign, the pro-life movie “Unplanned” will be screened at the Walker Bay Theater at 7 p.m. every Thursday through Oct. 31. There is no cost to attend.