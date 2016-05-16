Over his 13-year tenure leading 650,000 Catholics in 218 parishes across the Twin Cities, Flynn took a stand against racism and the persecution of immigrants and led the U.S. bishops’ Ad Hoc Committee on Sexual Abuse as chairman.

“He was an important figure, at a time when the church had some challenges,” said former St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman whose term overlapped with Flynn’s by three years. “He was a very kind man.”

‘A man of great kindness’

The Schenectady, N.Y., native was ordained into the priesthood in 1960. He worked as an associate pastor, pastor, high school teacher, retreat master and spiritual leader in the Diocese of Albany before being ordained bishop in 1986.

He served as the bishop of the Diocese of Lafayette, La., for eight years before coming to Minnesota in 1994 to succeed Archbishop John Roach in St. Paul and Minneapolis. He became the diocese’s seventh Archbishop in 1995. He resigned on his 75th birthday in 2008.

“He was universally described as a man of great kindness, affability and joy,” Mount St. Mary’s Seminary in Emmitsburg, Md., said in a statement Monday. He often spoke at the seminary’s retreats.

“As rector in the 1970s he was known for his prayerfulness, insightful and practical wisdom and genuine love for the seminarians. He possessed an encyclopedic memory for individuals’ names and needs, and reached out constantly to people of all ages, religions, and socioeconomic status.”

Sister Fran Donnelly of West St. Paul worked with him in senior management for several years and said he had a fun sense of humor and genuinely cared for people.

“He treated everyone the same,” she said. “So, whether it was a visiting bishop or cardinal, or someone he met at the airport, he treated each individual with respect.”

Outspoken for social change

As archbishop, he didn’t hold back when it came to his passion for social justice causes, often making headlines with his pronouncements:

• 1997: He refused to attend the opening meeting of the anti-abortion group Human Life International in St. Paul because he disagreed with what he called the founder’s anti-Semitic comments.

• 2002-05: He led U.S. bishops’ Ad Hoc Committee on Sexual Abuse. Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis released this statement in 2004: “We grieve with the victims of clerical sexual abuse, and recognize that the pain, suffering and betrayal of trust they have suffered can never be fully erased. We regret this sin deeply and pray for their forgiveness and God’s forgiveness.”

• 2003: He released “In God’s Image,” a pastoral letter on racism in Minnesota. “Racism here is sometimes more subtle, less blatant. It might take the form of ignoring or turning a cold shoulder to people of color, rather than saying overtly, ‘I don’t shake hands with people of your type.’ ”

• 2006: He wrote an editorial in the St. Paul Pioneer Press calling for immigration reform: “Our immigration system is broken, and more than 11 million undocumented immigrants living in the United States today suffer from it.”

Scandal and criticism

Flynn was ordained in the Diocese of Albany in 1960. He worked as coadjutor bishop and bishop for the Diocese of Lafayette, La. from 1986-1994, during which time the clergy abuse crisis exploded in the United States.

Flynn was sent to Louisiana from New York to help the church through a scandal in which the Rev. Gilbert Gauthe was sentenced to 20 years in prison after admitting to sexually abusing over 300 children.

In 1995, he was brought to the Twin Cities where similar stories of sexual abuse were coming out. He led U.S. bishops’ Ad Hoc Committee on Sexual Abuse and talked tough about rooting out abusers and helping victims find justice and peace.

An investigative report by Minnesota Public Radio and a lawsuit by a man who said he’d been abused by a priest in the 1970s caused some to wonder if Flynn had followed through on his promises.

Flynn served as chairman on both the University of St. Thomas Board of Trustees and the St. Paul Seminary School of Divinity. In 2009, St. Thomas honored him by re-naming Selby residence hall to Flynn Hall.

‘It was tough times’

He retired from the St. Thomas board in 2013, following accusations of his mishandling of the sex abuse scandal by allowing abusers to remain serving in the church.

“It was tough times,” Donnelly said. “I do think it took a toll on his spirit. I think he was so saddened by the thought that priests could actually do such things.”

As for the allegations that Flynn didn’t follow through, she said, “I’m sure mistakes were made, but I honestly believe he did what he thought was right at the time.”