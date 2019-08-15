Our Savior’s in Kelliher to hold centennial celebration

KELLIHER -- Our Savior’s Lutheran Church will hold a Centennial Celebration on Sunday, Aug. 18. Worship will start at 10:45 a.m., followed by lunch at noon of chicken, potato salad, corn, dessert and more, along with outdoor activities for families. A free-will offering will be accepted, all are welcome.

BACM’s next recital to be held Aug. 21

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Area Church Musicians Summer Recital Series will hold the next performance at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at New Salem Lutheran Church, 7491 Island View Drive NE, Turtle River.

The recital will feature Cheryl Durant on piano and Traci Schanke as soprano soloist.

Durant, veteran music teacher at Cass Lake-Bena Elementary School and pianist at New Salem Lutheran, will play a selection for piano by Michele McLaughlin entitled “Gratitude,” music from the movie, “The Greatest Showman,” and arrangements for piano of several hymns. Schanke, office manager and church musician at New Salem Church, will perform “Ave Maria” by Schubert, “You Are Mine” by David Haas, and “The Holy City” by Stephen Adams. Her accompanist, Beth Hendricks, teaches music at Red Lake Elementary School and is accompanist at St. Philip’s Church.

A luncheon will follow the concert with a price to be announced. A free-will offering will be received at the door for the Scholarship and Fellowship programs of the Bemidji Area Church Musicians.

Our Redeemer’s Lutheran to hold ice cream social

PUPOSKY -- Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church will hold their Annual Ice Cream and Pie Social from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18, at the church, 1214 Durand Drive NW, Puposky. Along with homemade ice cream and pie, there will be children’s activities, music, silent auction, craft and bake sale and drawings. Everyone is welcome. A free-will donation will be accepted.

Bemidji Area Christian Women's Dinner Aug. 19

BEMIDJI--Area women are invited to the Christian Women's Dinner at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, at the Eagles Club, 1270 Neilson Ave. SE, back entrance.

Along with the meal, the program will feature music by Sam and Tim Pinkerton of Bemidji. The speaker will be Kris Roberts from Brandon, S.D. She will share her story: "Looking for a Special Trophy: An avid bowler's quest for a trophy."

Cost of the meal and program is $12. To make a reservation, call Linda at (218) 444-4709 or Carolyn at (218) 751-4597. Walk-ins are also welcome.

St. Philip’s Church to host block party Aug. 24

BEMIDJI -- St. Philip’s Church will host an end of summer block party from 4 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24. St. Philip’s is located at 702 Beltrami Ave. NW.

The Kids’ Carnival, bake sale and silent auction will conclude at 7:30 p.m. The event is open to everyone.

This event will replace the parish’s annual Fall Festival. Many things will be familiar and fun -- Kids’ Carnival, inflatables, 50/50 Raffle, Culver’s custard, Papa Murphy’s pizza, Knights of Columbus footlong hotdogs, silent auction, bake sale and some new things. There will be live entertainment from local band Empty Cooler, as well as a beer tent, cornhole tournament, small children’s area and lawn games. In addition, The Clothing Depot will be open special hours, a release said.

Admission is free, activity, food and beer tickets will be sold at the event. Bake sale items can be purchased and silent auction bids will be accepted until 7:30 p.m. Follow @stphilipsBJI on Facebook or visit https://stphilipsbemidji.org to learn more. Or call Maryhelen Chadwick at (218) 444-4262 for more information. Proceeds will support education, community outreach, service, and religious formation programs at St. Philip’s.

Trinity Lutheran to hold ‘Sunday Fun-Day’ event

BEMIDJI -- The Trinity Lutheran Church of Cass Lake will hold a community event entitled "Sunday, Fun-Day" from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, at the church, 6810 U.S. Highway 2, Cass Lake. This is an event for families and includes children’s games and activities, face painting and lunch, a release said. The local fire department and their families will be honored and there will be a fire truck on site for viewing. Everyone is welcome.





