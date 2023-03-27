99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Beltrami County Master Gardeners to host Spring Garden Party

The Beltrami County Master Gardeners will host a spring garden party starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the Beltrami Electric Cooperative meeting room.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:46 PM

BEMIDJI — The Beltrami County Master Gardeners will host a spring garden party with the doors opening at 8 a.m. and the meeting starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the Beltrami Electric Cooperative meeting room.

The program will open with local butterfly expert Allison Barta speaking about “Pollinators in My Garden,” followed by Tyler Olson from Nature’s Edge Garden Center demonstrating how to assemble gorgeous hanging baskets. Long-time Master Gardener Becky Livermore will explain “Learning the Gardening Lingo.”

Joyce Rairdon will talk about growing beets, and Daniel Sherman will share about preparing entries for the fair. It is not too early to start thinking about what to plant for the Beltrami County Fair, a release said.

Door prizes will be given and coffee, tea and snacks will be provided. The cost is $20 per person.

Send check or cash to: Joyce Rairdon, BCMG, P.O. Box 1003, Cass Lake, MN 56633. Include name, address and email.

Space is limited to 60 pre-registered individuals. Fees will be returned via mail if registration is received after the event is full.

