Beltrami County Master Gardeners to host 'Let's Garden' event

BEMIDJI — The Beltrami County Master Gardeners will host an afternoon of gardening tips and short presentations starting at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, at the Bemidji Senior Center, 216 Third St. NW.

This class is free and open to the public, no pre-registration is needed but seating is limited.

Topics to be presented include starting a pollinator garden, growing onions, getting a start on gardening and how to take a soil sample.