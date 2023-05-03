Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Beltrami County Master Gardeners to host 'Let's Garden' event

The Beltrami County Master Gardeners will host an afternoon of gardening tips and short presentations starting at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, at the Bemidji Senior Center, 216 Third St. NW.

Master Gardeners web art
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 2:43 PM

BEMIDJI — The Beltrami County Master Gardeners will host an afternoon of gardening tips and short presentations starting at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, at the Bemidji Senior Center, 216 Third St. NW.

This class is free and open to the public, no pre-registration is needed but seating is limited.

Topics to be presented include starting a pollinator garden, growing onions, getting a start on gardening and how to take a soil sample.

