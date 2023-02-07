99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
'Wild Whimsy of the Northwoods' exhibit to open Feb. 10

Watermark Art Center will host local artist Diamond Knispel and her exhibit "Wild Whimsy of the Northwoods" from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, at Watermark, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

Diamond Knispel - In and Out of the Thicket - 24'' x 18” - Acrylic on Canvas.jpg
This piece will be on display as part of local artist Diamond Knispel's exhibit "Wild Whimsy of the Northwoods" which opens at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, at Watermark.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 07, 2023 10:55 AM
BEMIDJI — Watermark Art Center will host local artist Diamond Knispel and her exhibit "Wild Whimsy of the Northwoods" from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, at Watermark, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

"Set against the Northwoods background, her intricate, whimsical paintings invite you to experience a warm spring day in the hidden lives of the wild world's flora and fauna," a release said. "The exhibit begins with early morning and progresses through the day by examining different tableaux as the light changes and the forest occupants emerge.

"Each piece of work comes with its own short story. And while these stories reflect on the subjects of each piece, they also dig deeper into Knispel's human experiences that influenced every paint stroke and color choice."

The exhibit is on display from Feb. 10 through April 28. Watermark galleries are free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday - Saturday. For more information contact (218) 444-7570 or visit WatermarkArtCenter.org.

