99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, March 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Watermark's Annual High School Show opens April 1

Watermark Art Center's Annual High School show opens Saturday, April 1, with an open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Watermark, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

bhs watercolor hs exhibit 3 23.jpg
Artwork from high school art programs at Bemidji, Laporte, TrekNorth and Voyageurs will be on display as part of Watermark's Annual High School show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 1.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 12:59 PM

BEMIDJI — Watermark Art Center's Annual High School show opens Saturday, April 1, with an open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Watermark, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

On display will be student work from high school art programs at Bemidji, Laporte, TrekNorth and Voyageurs. April visitors to the exhibition will have the opportunity to cast ballots for their favorite pieces including photography, painting, mixed media and more, a release said.

The annual High School Show is one of Watermark's most highly attended exhibits. Work will be on display through April 28 with the Middle School Show to follow in May.

The 2023 High School Show is made possible in part by financial support from First National Bank Bemidji.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Gallery North web art.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Gallery North to host artist showcase open house
March 26, 2023 11:07 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
032223.N.BP.EDGEOFBREATH.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Watermark Art Center to present 'A Place on the Edge of Breath' documentary
March 26, 2023 08:31 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
032223.N.BP.ASSEMBLAGE.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Watermark Art Center to host assemblage class
March 22, 2023 08:23 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Team Berg.jpg
Sports
CURLING: Team Berg eager to compete among elite company for U21 National Championship
March 24, 2023 10:37 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Parent Aware logo.jpg
Community
Parent Aware seeks applicants for Parent Aware Cohort
March 24, 2023 12:14 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
032523.N.BP.WILSONKEEZER.jpg
Local
Deer River man sentenced to 9 years in prison for shooting at pedestrians, cars
March 24, 2023 11:59 AM
 · 
By  Madelyn Haasken
G&W_04-14-18_1055 Brooklyn Bachmann WBB.jpg
College
Green & White Auction returns April 15; registration deadline hits March 31
March 24, 2023 11:21 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report