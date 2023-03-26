Watermark's Annual High School Show opens April 1

BEMIDJI — Watermark Art Center's Annual High School show opens Saturday, April 1, with an open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Watermark, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

On display will be student work from high school art programs at Bemidji, Laporte, TrekNorth and Voyageurs. April visitors to the exhibition will have the opportunity to cast ballots for their favorite pieces including photography, painting, mixed media and more, a release said.

The annual High School Show is one of Watermark's most highly attended exhibits. Work will be on display through April 28 with the Middle School Show to follow in May.

The 2023 High School Show is made possible in part by financial support from First National Bank Bemidji.