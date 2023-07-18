Watermark to host Third Coast Chamber Collective Festival performance

BEMIDJI — Hosted by the Watermark Art Center, the opening concert of the third edition of the Third Coast Chamber Collective Festival is set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 28.

Musicians will play timeless works by classical composers Ludwig van Beethoven and Johannes Brahms, a release said. The group will perform at Watermark's Kaul Gallery.

"Between the emotional intensity in Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 11 in F minor, Op. 95 'Serioso' and the warm and intimate melodic material of Brahms’ String Sextet No.1 in B flat major Op. 18, the audience will experience balancing on the edge of light and darkness, joy and despair, emotions familiar and true to every individual," the release said.

Third Coast Chamber Collective musicians will be joined by distinguished guest artists violist Catherine Consiglio and cellist Leonid Shukaev.

Discounted ticket sales for early general admission, students, seniors and Watermark members are available online at the Reif Center Box Office or call (218) 327-5780. Tickets will cost $30 at the door on the day of the concert as seating allows.

ADVERTISEMENT

For event, class and membership information, visit watermarkartcenter.org.