Watermark to host reception for 'An Abstract Conversation' exhibit

The public is invited to a reception for Eric Lindell and Ralph A. Hanggi Jr.'s exhibit, "An Abstract Conversation," from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, at Watermark Art Center, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 5:00 PM

BEMIDJI — The public is invited to a reception for Eric Lindell and Ralph A. Hanggi Jr.'s exhibit, "An Abstract Conversation," from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, at Watermark Art Center, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

Line, movement, pattern and repetition are all factors in the underlying dialogue that animates the show, a release said. The artists explain that their work comes together as a conversation.

"Both are concerned with basic formal elements," the release said. "Lindell prefers three-dimensional constructions, working with positive and negative space and shadow, in contrast to Hanggi's attention to space in an illusionistic manner. Both achieve resolution but in different ways."

The exhibit opens Aug. 11 and runs through Oct. 21.

Watermark galleries are free and open to the public 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

For more information, contact (218) 444-7570 or visit WatermarkArtCenter.org.

