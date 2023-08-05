Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Watermark to host plein air painting class series

Lavender Lake Itasca.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 2:00 PM

BEMIDJI — Watermark Art Center is set to host three plein air painting classes on Thursdays, Aug. 10, 17 and 24, at a Lake Boulevard home near Watermark.

Classes will be taught by artist Gillian Bedford, a release said. Students will be introduced to fundamentals of landscape painting such as composition, color theory and creating a focal point while enjoying the experience of painting in an outdoor setting.

Each class will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Participants will receive the address of the Lake Boulevard home upon registration.

The cost of the program is $120 per person, which includes all three sessions. To learn more and register, visit watermarkartcenter.org.

