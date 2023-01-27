STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Watermark to host Ojibwe storytelling, Star Knowledge events Feb. 3-4

In association with the exhibit, Gaa-miinigoowiziyang "What We were Given," Mary Moose will present at two events Feb 3-4, at Watermark Art Center, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

mary-moose.jpg
Mary Moose will present Ojibwe Storytelling from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, and Ojibwe Star Knowledge with Joseph Sutherland from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Watermark.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 27, 2023 08:23 AM
BEMIDJI — In association with the exhibit, Gaa-miinigoowiziyang “What We were Given,” Mary Moose will present at two events Feb 3-4, at Watermark Art Center, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

Moose, a first-language Ojibwe and Cree speaker from Nishnawbe-Aski Nation, Ontario, will present Ojibwe Storytelling from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, and Ojibwe Star Knowledge with Joseph Sutherland from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. There is no charge for either of these events.

"Moose was raised in the bush where she learned Ojibwe knowledge and values. She currently lives in Hinkley, Minn., and has worked as a language teacher, previously with her husband and now, with her sons," a release said.

Moose has traveled throughout the U.S. and Canada to share Ojibwe stories, has authored three books, and dedicates her life to passing on Ojibwe knowledge and values, the release added.

Watermark galleries are free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday - Saturday. For more information, visit watermarkartcenter.org or contact (218) 444-7570.

Sponsorship for this event comes from Minnesota Public Radio and is made possible in part by funding from the Blandin Foundation and the McKnight Foundation.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
