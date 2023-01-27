Watermark to host Ojibwe storytelling, Star Knowledge events Feb. 3-4

BEMIDJI — In association with the exhibit, Gaa-miinigoowiziyang “What We were Given,” Mary Moose will present at two events Feb 3-4, at Watermark Art Center, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

Moose, a first-language Ojibwe and Cree speaker from Nishnawbe-Aski Nation, Ontario, will present Ojibwe Storytelling from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, and Ojibwe Star Knowledge with Joseph Sutherland from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. There is no charge for either of these events.

"Moose was raised in the bush where she learned Ojibwe knowledge and values. She currently lives in Hinkley, Minn., and has worked as a language teacher, previously with her husband and now, with her sons," a release said.

Moose has traveled throughout the U.S. and Canada to share Ojibwe stories, has authored three books, and dedicates her life to passing on Ojibwe knowledge and values, the release added.

Watermark galleries are free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday - Saturday. For more information, visit watermarkartcenter.org or contact (218) 444-7570.

Sponsorship for this event comes from Minnesota Public Radio and is made possible in part by funding from the Blandin Foundation and the McKnight Foundation.