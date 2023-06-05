Watermark Art Gallery to hold reception for textile artist Blair Treuer

BEMIDJI — Watermark Art Center will host a reception for textile artist Blair Treuer and her exhibit "Becoming — the Transition from Childhood to Womanhood," from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 9, at Watermark, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

Treuer will give a brief presentation at 6 p.m.

"The exhibit is a celebration and validation of the feminine in all its forms and in all genders; a fantastical story that celebrates Treuer's daughter’s journey and ceremonial right of passage into womanhood, and thus into her power," a release said.

A slideshow of Treuer's work will be available online after the June 9 opening at watermarkartcenter.org.

Treuer is also set to hold a book signing for her book, "Portraits: An Exploration in Identity," from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, in the Kaul Gallery. Books will be available for purchase during the signing.

There is no charge to attend the reception. Watermark galleries are free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

For more information, visit watermarkartcenter.org or call (218)-444-7570.