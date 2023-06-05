99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Watermark Art Gallery to hold reception for textile artist Blair Treuer

Watermark Art Center is set to host artist Blair Treuer and her exhibit "Becoming — the Transition from Childhood to Womanhood" from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 9, at Watermark, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

A Lesson from the Trees High Resolution-smaller.jpg
"A Lesson from the Trees" by Blair Treuer
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 4:23 PM

Treuer will give a brief presentation at 6 p.m.

"The exhibit is a celebration and validation of the feminine in all its forms and in all genders; a fantastical story that celebrates Treuer's daughter’s journey and ceremonial right of passage into womanhood, and thus into her power," a release said.

A slideshow of Treuer's work will be available online after the June 9 opening at watermarkartcenter.org.

Treuer is also set to hold a book signing for her book, "Portraits: An Exploration in Identity," from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, in the Kaul Gallery. Books will be available for purchase during the signing.

There is no charge to attend the reception. Watermark galleries are free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

For more information, visit watermarkartcenter.org or call (218)-444-7570.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
