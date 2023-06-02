99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Watermark Art Gallery to hold pop-up outdoor artist market

Watermark Art Gallery is set to hold a pop-up outdoor artists market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, on Watermark's south lawn, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

072022.N.BP.WATERMARKART-10.jpg
No Rest for the Pickers members Sawyer Corcoran, Corey Campbell, Joel Verschay and Johnny Pfaff play during Bemidji's Watermark Art Festival on July 17, 2022, at Library Park.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:21 AM

"Rain or shine, artists will have a variety of quality, handcrafted items including ceramics, baskets, metal work, jewelry, beadwork, photography, wood crafts and more," a release said.

Live music includes No Rest for the Pickers, Jon Henningsgard, Lance Heddan and Lou Samsa.

Food will be available. There is no entrance fee for this event.

For more information and class registration visit watermarkartcenter.org or call (218)-444-7570.

