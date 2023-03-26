Watermark Art Center to present 'A Place on the Edge of Breath' documentary

BEMIDI — Watermark Art Center will present the short documentary, "A Place on the Edge of Breath," at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, at the Rail River Folk School.

Shaawan Francis Keahna, a producer of the documentary, has arranged to screen the film for the Bemidji community and will be joined by co-producer Ava Aodha for a discussion following the screening.

The 29-minute long documentary is described as "a duet of the intersecting lives of Ava and Francis over the course of a year, as their relationship evolves with the seasons, from lovers to friends, family, and finally, collaborators," a release said.

"Rejecting the socialization of gender norms from their childhood, they forge a new path towards adulthood, sharing moments of healing together on their journey to a place called home."

Keahna, a cross-disciplinary artist and musician, currently has additional video work on display in Watermark's Miikanan Gallery in a joint exhibit with emerging collage artist Joan Kauppi entitled "Aanikoosijiaade — It is Linked."