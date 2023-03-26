Watermark Art Center to present 'A Place on the Edge of Breath' documentary
Watermark Art Center is set to present the short documentary, "A Place on the Edge of Breath," at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, at the Rail River Folk School.
BEMIDI — Watermark Art Center will present the short documentary, "A Place on the Edge of Breath," at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, at the Rail River Folk School.
Shaawan Francis Keahna, a producer of the documentary, has arranged to screen the film for the Bemidji community and will be joined by co-producer Ava Aodha for a discussion following the screening.
The 29-minute long documentary is described as "a duet of the intersecting lives of Ava and Francis over the course of a year, as their relationship evolves with the seasons, from lovers to friends, family, and finally, collaborators," a release said.
"Rejecting the socialization of gender norms from their childhood, they forge a new path towards adulthood, sharing moments of healing together on their journey to a place called home."
Keahna, a cross-disciplinary artist and musician, currently has additional video work on display in Watermark's Miikanan Gallery in a joint exhibit with emerging collage artist Joan Kauppi entitled "Aanikoosijiaade — It is Linked."
ADVERTISEMENT