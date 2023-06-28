Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Watermark Art Center to host Thalea String Quartet July 9

Watermark Art Center is set to host the Lakes Area Music Festival's 2023 resident ensemble, Thalea String Quartet, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, at Watermark.

062123.N.BP.THALEAQUARTET.jpg
Watermark Art Center is set to host the Lakes Area Music Festival's 2023 resident ensemble, Thalea String Quartet, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, at Watermark.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 2:00 PM

BEMIDJI — Watermark Art Center is set to host the Lakes Area Music Festival's 2023 resident ensemble, Thalea String Quartet, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, at Watermark.

The group will place music by Ludwig van Beethoven alongside eclectic works of Canadian Inuit, South Asia and Latin American influences.

The quartet is comprised of Alex Cox on the cello, Kumiko Sakamoto on the violin, Lauren Spaulding on the viola and Christopher Whitley on the violin.

"The Thalea String Quartet brings their signature vibrancy and emotional commitment to dynamic performances that reflect the past, present, and the future of the string quartet repertoire while celebrating diverse musical traditions from around the world," a release said. "Fueled by the belief that chamber music is a powerful force for building community and human connection, the Thalea String Quartet has performed across North America, Europe, and China, and has appeared at the Kennedy Center, Massey Hall, and Weill Hall at Carnegie Hall."

The quartet won the 2021 Ann Divine Educator Award from the Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition and were top prize winners at the 2018 Fischoff Competition and 2018 Chamber Music Yellow Springs Competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tickets are not required to attend the performance and donations will be accepted at the door.

For event, class and membership information, visit watermarkartcenter.org. Watermark galleries are free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and located at 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Paul Bunyan Playhouse web art.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
'Godspell' opens June 30 at Bemidji's Chief Theater
June 28, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Jolly Pops.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
The Jolly Pops children's concerts set for July 1 in Blackduck, Bemidji
June 27, 2023 10:15 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Mask and Rose Theater
Arts and Entertainment
Mask and Rose Theater to host youth theater program
June 27, 2023 09:50 AM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
120322.N.BP.FELLERMANCOLUMN 3.jpg
Northland Outdoors
New city-wide deer research project to take place in Bemidji
June 27, 2023 07:58 AM
 · 
By  Maggi Fellerman
060323.S.BP.SPEEDWAY Cory Nelson.jpg
Sports
Bemidji Speedway postpones Kids Night, reveals top point getters
June 26, 2023 12:42 PM
 · 
By  Dennis Peterson / Special to the Pioneer
FYI-softshell-turtles.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Blane Klemek Outdoors: Softshell turtles are interesting, somewhat secretive creatures
June 24, 2023 08:10 AM
 · 
By  Blane Klemek
Bemidji Area Schools web art.jpg
Local
Bemidji school board approves 2023-2024 preliminary budget, discusses MSHSL membership
June 27, 2023 11:56 AM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom