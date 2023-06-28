Watermark Art Center to host Thalea String Quartet July 9

BEMIDJI — Watermark Art Center is set to host the Lakes Area Music Festival's 2023 resident ensemble, Thalea String Quartet, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, at Watermark.

The group will place music by Ludwig van Beethoven alongside eclectic works of Canadian Inuit, South Asia and Latin American influences.

The quartet is comprised of Alex Cox on the cello, Kumiko Sakamoto on the violin, Lauren Spaulding on the viola and Christopher Whitley on the violin.

"The Thalea String Quartet brings their signature vibrancy and emotional commitment to dynamic performances that reflect the past, present, and the future of the string quartet repertoire while celebrating diverse musical traditions from around the world," a release said. "Fueled by the belief that chamber music is a powerful force for building community and human connection, the Thalea String Quartet has performed across North America, Europe, and China, and has appeared at the Kennedy Center, Massey Hall, and Weill Hall at Carnegie Hall."

The quartet won the 2021 Ann Divine Educator Award from the Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition and were top prize winners at the 2018 Fischoff Competition and 2018 Chamber Music Yellow Springs Competition.

Tickets are not required to attend the performance and donations will be accepted at the door.

For event, class and membership information, visit watermarkartcenter.org. Watermark galleries are free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and located at 505 Bemidji Ave. N.