Watermark Art Center to host mini collage camp

BEMIDJI — Watermark Art Center will host a mini collage camp for ages 6 and older from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, March 10, at Watermark, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

Children will learn about the collage process of collecting, arranging and organizing collected "treasures" into interesting combinations and compositions for surface mounting with glue, a release said. Participants will also incorporate other artsy mediums and techniques such as paint, textiles, weaving and more.

Classes fill up quickly, so pre-register online at watermarkartcenter.org/product/kids-collage-camp. This project is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.

