99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Watermark Art Center to host assemblage class

Watermark Art Center will hold a class on assemblage, or three-dimensional collage, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, at Watermark.

032223.N.BP.ASSEMBLAGE.jpg
Watermark Art Center will hold a class on assemblage, or three-dimensional collage, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 25.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 8:23 AM

BEMIDJI — Watermark Art Center will hold a class on assemblage, or three-dimensional collage, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, at Watermark.

At the event, attendees will learn about the art of 3D collage, or assemblage, with former Watermark exhibiting artist Karlyn Atkinson Berg.

Assemblage is collage which has evolved into the 3D form using found objects, a broad range of unusual odds and ends, shapes, trinkets, stamps, images, photos, postcards, old letters, beads, fabric, mementos, paper, paint and collage materials.

This class is geared toward ages 15 and older. Participants should bring a variety of materials, objects, plus optional paint and paint brushes and markers as desired.

Photocopies of original photos may also be incorporated to further personalize the finished 9-by-9-inch boxed assemblage, a release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Space is limited and participants can register online by visiting watermarkartcenter.org. The cost to participate is $85 for members or $95 for non-members.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Watermark cover_3Q7A7057.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
The making of an exhibit: A look behind the scenes of Watermark's exhibit process from start to finish
March 22, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Sue Bruns, Special to inBemidji
032223.N.BP.TREASUREISLAND - LEAD.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Setting sail at last: 'Treasure Island' opens Friday at Bemidji Community Theater
March 21, 2023 12:22 PM
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
031823.N.BP.BSUSINGS - 5.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
2nd annual BSU Sings! Day offers vocal opportunities for schools large and small
March 17, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Michael Van Horn 2023 Youth Tour Winner WEB.jpg
Local
Michael Van Horn wins Paul Bunyan Communications' 2023 Youth Tour Essay Contest
March 20, 2023 12:03 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
336687594_3293824804262226_8980292841167776983_n.jpg
Local
20th Annual Ice Rescue Training Course held on Cass Lake
March 20, 2023 11:50 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Great River Rescue web art
Local
Great River Rescue to offer free pet vaccinations March 25
March 21, 2023 03:19 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
crash1.jpg
Local
Bemidji woman hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after vehicle crash
March 21, 2023 10:03 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report