Watermark Art Center to host assemblage class

BEMIDJI — Watermark Art Center will hold a class on assemblage, or three-dimensional collage, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, at Watermark.

At the event, attendees will learn about the art of 3D collage, or assemblage, with former Watermark exhibiting artist Karlyn Atkinson Berg.

Assemblage is collage which has evolved into the 3D form using found objects, a broad range of unusual odds and ends, shapes, trinkets, stamps, images, photos, postcards, old letters, beads, fabric, mementos, paper, paint and collage materials.

This class is geared toward ages 15 and older. Participants should bring a variety of materials, objects, plus optional paint and paint brushes and markers as desired.

Photocopies of original photos may also be incorporated to further personalize the finished 9-by-9-inch boxed assemblage, a release said.

Space is limited and participants can register online by visiting watermarkartcenter.org. The cost to participate is $85 for members or $95 for non-members.