Watermark Art Center presents 'Into the Slipstream' StorySLAM and workshop

BEMIDJI — Watermark Art Center's Spoken Word Series presents "Into the Slipstream" as the theme for the May 2 StorySLAM to be held at Bemidji Brewing, 211 America Ave. NW.

Watermark StorySLAM events feature true personal stories, shared live from memory, in a friendly competition where anyone with a tale to tell is invited to take the stage. Performers are encouraged to consider the theme of each event when crafting their story.

StorySLAM events are free to attend and perform at, and cash prizes will be awarded to the top three performers. Storytellers are strongly encouraged to pre-register by calling Watermark at (218)-444-7570. Limited same-day sign-ups may be available but are not guaranteed.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with performances beginning at 7 p.m.

Those who want to improve their storytelling skills are invited to work with professional storytelling coach Ann Marie Newman in a two-day workshop, Wednesday, April 26, and Sunday, April 30, prior to the SLAM event.

Through an interactive series of games, improv exercises, group work and constructive feedback, participants will learn practical techniques to create dynamic, engaging stories with an audience in mind.

The workshop will focus on the theme for the upcoming StorySlam "Into the Slipstream." The cost for the two-day workshop is $10 and will be held at Watermark's Education Studio, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

For any workshop students who may want to also perform on May 2, a performance slot is guaranteed.

Space is limited, register at watermarkartcenter.org/product/storytelling-workshop.

For SLAM rules and class information, visit WatermarkArtCenter.org.