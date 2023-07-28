Watermark Art Center presents 'Close to the Edge' StorySLAM event

BEMIDJI — Watermark Art Center's Spoken Word Series presents "Close to the Edge" as the theme for the Aug. 1 StorySLAM to be held at Bemidji Brewing, 211 America Ave. NW.

Watermark StorySLAM events feature true personal stories, shared live from memory, in a friendly competition where anyone with a tale to tell is invited to take the stage. Performers are encouraged to consider the theme of each event when crafting their story.

StorySLAM events are free to attend and perform at, and cash prizes will be awarded to the top three performers. Storytellers are strongly encouraged to pre-register by calling Watermark at (218)-444-7570. Limited same-day sign-ups may be available but are not guaranteed.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with performances beginning at 7 p.m.

For SLAM rules and class information, visit WatermarkArtCenter.org.