Watermark Art Center presents Chholing Tahas 'Clans Gather' exhibit

BEMIDJI — Watermark Art Center welcomes artist Chholing Taha to the Miikanan Gallery with her exhibit "Clans Gather" which will open Friday, May 26, and will run through Aug. 12, at the gallery, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

A reception with Taha will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 17.

"Taha’s art strives for us to focus our lenses, just as she focuses her lens through her every practice," a release said. "Hers is a holistic artistic practice striving to communicate and commune with her own heritage and experience, at the same time encouraging others to find understanding and resonance with their own lived and inherited experience."

"Clans Gather was created as an acknowledgment that all life is interconnected. The greatest power we have is when we interconnect as one on all levels of life, from prayers, being human, admiring the dragonfly to knowing where we stand within the star systems,” Taha said in the release.

Images of this exhibit will be available online at WatermarkArtCenter.org after May 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is no charge to attend the reception. Watermark galleries are free and open to the public Monday - Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information and class registration visit watermarkartcenter.org or call (218)-444-7570.