Watermark Art Center, Neilson Spearhead Center to offer hike and paint classes

BEMIDJI — Watermark Art Center and Neilson Spearhead Center are set to offer hike and paint classes on June 14, 15 and 17 at the Neilson Spearhead Center, 48851 County 29 in Bemidji.

Attendees will join artist and naturalist Tammy Nara, of Shoreview, for this four-hour drawing, painting and hiking class.

Students will learn about watercolor techniques, color theory, drawing from life, as well as the flora and fauna seen during their hike, a release said. Participants will also create drawings and paintings in response to what they experienced in nature that day.

Three classes are available:



From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, a class will be held for adults ages 16 and older.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, a class will be held for children in grades 3-8.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, an adult/child combination class will be held.

Students will need to pack a snack, sunscreen and insect repellent. Water will be provided.

Nara is a hiking artist and art teacher based in Shoreview, Minn. She enjoys using pen, watercolor and acrylic to create responses to the natural world.

“Experiencing and protecting the natural world is important," Nara said in the release. "Creating art and connecting with other humans also enriches our lives in important ways. Let’s make time for what is important.”

The cost to participate is $47 for Watermark members and $50 for non-members.

An additional materials fee of $22 will be paid directly to the instructor for supplies. Included in the materials fee are watercolor paper and a clipboard, watercolor paint, a palette, a brush, a water container, paper towels, a permanent ink pen and a string backpack.

For more information or to register, visit watermarkartcenter.org.