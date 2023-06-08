99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Watermark Art Center, Neilson Spearhead Center to offer hike and paint classes

Watermark Art Center and Neilson Spearhead Center are set to offer hike and paint classes on June 14, 15 and 17 at the Neilson Spearhead Center, 48851 County 29 in Bemidji.

TN-hiker-web.jpg
Watermark Art Center and Neilson Spearhead Center will offer hike and paint classes on June 14, 15 and 17 at the Neilson Spearhead Center in Bemidji.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 3:41 PM

BEMIDJI — Watermark Art Center and Neilson Spearhead Center are set to offer hike and paint classes on June 14, 15 and 17 at the Neilson Spearhead Center, 48851 County 29 in Bemidji.

Attendees will join artist and naturalist Tammy Nara, of Shoreview, for this four-hour drawing, painting and hiking class.

Students will learn about watercolor techniques, color theory, drawing from life, as well as the flora and fauna seen during their hike, a release said. Participants will also create drawings and paintings in response to what they experienced in nature that day.

Three classes are available:

  • From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, a class will be held for adults ages 16 and older.
  • From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, a class will be held for children in grades 3-8.
  • From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, an adult/child combination class will be held.

Students will need to pack a snack, sunscreen and insect repellent. Water will be provided.
Nara is a hiking artist and art teacher based in Shoreview, Minn. She enjoys using pen, watercolor and acrylic to create responses to the natural world.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Experiencing and protecting the natural world is important," Nara said in the release. "Creating art and connecting with other humans also enriches our lives in important ways. Let’s make time for what is important.”

The cost to participate is $47 for Watermark members and $50 for non-members.

An additional materials fee of $22 will be paid directly to the instructor for supplies. Included in the materials fee are watercolor paper and a clipboard, watercolor paint, a palette, a brush, a water container, paper towels, a permanent ink pen and a string backpack.

For more information or to register, visit watermarkartcenter.org.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
060723.N.BP.POETRYSLAM Lenee.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Poetry SLAM Live set for June 15 at Fozzie's Smokin Bar-B-Q
June 07, 2023 03:46 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
060723.N.BP.SUMMERCONCERT Curtis and Loretta.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
NELL to host folk singer-songwriter duo 'Curtis and Loretta'
June 07, 2023 01:58 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
021523.N.BP.VALENTINESDANCE - 7.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Dancing held each Friday night at the Bemidji Eagles Club
June 07, 2023 12:03 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
060723.N.BP.JEFFDUNHAM.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Comedian Jeff Dunham to bring 'Still Not Canceled' tour to Bemidji
June 06, 2023 07:51 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
BHS_Baseball web art.jpg
Prep
BASEBALL: Bemidji ends Section 8-4A run with elimination-game loss
June 06, 2023 07:16 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
102922.N.BP.WOMENUNITED - 6.jpg
Local
Mini Golf Classic set to raise funds for new Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter
June 06, 2023 09:55 AM
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
020823.S.BP.BSUMHKY2 Teddy bear toss.jpg
College
Rubado column: Revisiting the best moments from Bemidji State athletics in 2022-23
June 07, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado