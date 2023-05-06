99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Watermark Art Center announces 2023 high school show winners

Watermark Art Center recently announced the category winners of its 2023 high school show.

hs awards group shot 2023.jpg
Pictured from left in back: Iris Whiting, Ava Dorr, Ava Patten, Grace Knapp, Tasha Tarvin, Leila Greiner, Andrea Klasen, Cooper Kuzel and Carlos Mendoza. In front: Art teachers Nina Lubarski, Sarah Stewart and Tara King. Not pictured: Caitlyn Peters.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:40 AM

Winners included Iris Whiting for painting, Ava Dorr for mixed media, Grace Knapp for ceramics, Tasha Tarvin for photography, Leila Greiner for sculpture, Andrea Klasen for Native American arts and crafts, Cooper Kuzel for drawing, Carlos Mendoza for printmaking, and Caitlyn Peters for digital art.

Ava Patten won the People's Choice Award for her pencil drawing titled "Portrait."

The show was sponsored by First National Bank Bemidji.

Watermark galleries are free and open to the public Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

For more information on exhibits, events and class information call (218) 444-7570 or visit watermarkartcenter.org.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
