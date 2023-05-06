Watermark Art Center announces 2023 high school show winners

Watermark Art Center recently announced the category winners of its 2023 high school show.

Winners included Iris Whiting for painting, Ava Dorr for mixed media, Grace Knapp for ceramics, Tasha Tarvin for photography, Leila Greiner for sculpture, Andrea Klasen for Native American arts and crafts, Cooper Kuzel for drawing, Carlos Mendoza for printmaking, and Caitlyn Peters for digital art.

Ava Patten won the People's Choice Award for her pencil drawing titled "Portrait."

The show was sponsored by First National Bank Bemidji.

Watermark galleries are free and open to the public Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

For more information on exhibits, events and class information call (218) 444-7570 or visit watermarkartcenter.org.