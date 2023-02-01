6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Watercolor Valentine's Day card-making class set for Feb. 6

113022.N.BP.MTZION Mt. Zion Church 1.jpg
Mt. Zion Church
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 01, 2023 08:25 AM
BEMIDJI — A Family Enrichment Class on making a watercolor Valentine is scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, at Mt. Zion Church, 414 Lincoln Ave. SE.

Participants will learn basic watercolor painting techniques to complete a watercolor Valentine's Day card.

There is no charge to attend, the classes are for adults and children ages 12 and older. Registration is required by contacting Les at (218) 556-3521.

