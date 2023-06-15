Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Walker Bay Theater opens 15th season with 'Driving Miss Daisy'

The Walker Bay Theater opens its 15th season with "Driving Miss Daisy" at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, at the theater, 609 Minnesota Ave. W.

Patty Mathews as “Miss Daisy” and Warren Bowles as “Hoke” rehearse a scene from the upcoming Paul Bunyan Playhouse production of “Driving Miss Daisy.”
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 4:05 PM

WALKER — The Walker Bay Theater opens its 15th season with "Driving Miss Daisy" at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, at the theater, 609 Minnesota Ave. W.

"'Driving Miss Daisy' is a beloved play by American playwright Alfred Uhry about the relationship of an elderly Southern Jewish woman, Daisy Werthan, and her African-American chauffeur, Hoke Coleburn, from 1948 to 1973," a release said.

Driving Miss Daisy opens Wednesday, June 21, and continues at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays and Sundays through July 2.

This production is directed by Derrick Houle of Bemidji, who is regularly involved with the Bemidji Community Theater.

Daisy Werthan is played by Kristine Canon, who is also a BCT actor and board member.

"This is a unique collaboration between Walker Bay Theater and Bemidji Community Theater," the release said. "Artistic Director Fred Rogers believes the arts are stronger with collaboration."

Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for seniors and students, veterans get a $5 discount on two tickets.

Tickets are available for purchase at American National Bank in Walker and also can be reserved by calling (218)-547-4044.

For more information visit hminnesotafolkloretheater.org.

