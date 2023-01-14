Vocalmotive dinner shows mark a notable final act for seniors, Director Chris Fettig

BEMIDJI — This year’s Vocalmotive dinner shows will mark several notable “lasts” for some of its members involved.

When the group’s 28th Annual Dinner Show, “Broken and Beautiful,” hits the stage on Friday, Jan. 20 through Sunday, Jan. 22 at Bemidji High School, Director Chris Fettig aims to sit back and relax as these dinner shows become his final act before he retires the end of the school year.

“This will be my last dinner show after starting it 28 years ago, so I’m just hoping to enjoy the show with everybody else and see a lot of familiar faces,” Fettig said.

Alongside Fettig, Vocalmotive captains and seniors Ella Baumgartner and Ezekiel Graf will don their respective costumes one last time as they sing and dance with accompaniment from the band.

“He’s done so much for this program and it wouldn’t be the same without him,” Baumgartner said regarding Fettig. “I got lucky being a senior and leaving the same time as Fettig.”

“The dinner shows are always such a great time. It is a lot sadder the more I think about it,” Graf said regarding his final dinner shows coming up, “but it’s a beautiful performance and the dinner show is just something else. I’m very excited to get it going.”

Creating a concept

Fettig conceptualized the “Broken and Beautiful” theme from a song by Kelly Clarkson that the La Voce Ballo girls choir will be singing at the events.

“Even though we carry our wounds with us, if we deal with them right they just become part of our personality and we’re still beautiful people in spite of our shortcomings,” Fettig detailed. “It’s more about changing the things we can fix inside us instead of trying to change our circumstances especially if we have no control over them.”

The group of 40 Vocalmotive vocalists and 35 La Voce Ballo members rehearsed three times a week starting in September and began adding in choreography in October. When November came around, the 13-member band was added to the mix.

Baumgartner noted that incorporating the choreography was the most challenging part of the process though the partner work in Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal” is her favorite part of the show. She noted it was the first time since her freshman year that partner work was incorporated into a routine.

“We were given very hard choreography and it’s really intense this year,” Baumgartner said. “Everybody has to be doing the same thing at the same time and it’s even more impressive if we sing while doing it. Everything is up another level this year.”

Fettig added that costumes were sourced from several vendors. Vocalmotive parents hand-sewn the girls' outfits for the opening number while "shattered glass" dresses featured later in the show came from Bemidji bridal boutique Formalities.

“We have great sewing moms…and we end up creating a lot of our stuff by utilizing their talents,” Fettig said. "It's a bit of a combination of purchasing things locally and having things made elsewhere."

Along with a technology and stage crew, the collaborative effort will result in a show that is sure to entertain and impress. Alongside the larger groups, 20 students will also perform solos.

“The dinner show acts really convey a lot of individual talent that you sometimes don’t see,” Graf added. “(The acts) really show people how good this group is, not only team-wise but also individually.”

Similar to last year, guests will enjoy a lasagna dinner in the commons area while listening to the solo acts. After the dinner, attendees will move to the auditorium for La Voce Ballo and Vocalmotive.

When the curtain closes

Though their numbers are a bit down due to missed recruitment opportunities during the coronavirus pandemic, Fettig feels the talent is anything but lacking.

“The kids who have stuck with it are incredibly talented and I don’t think any of the quality has gone at all,” Fettig said.

Vocalmotive also moves into its competition season this weekend with the group’s first competition taking place in Wisconsin. They will then compete in Waconia, Hastings and the Twin Cities after the curtain closes on the final dinner show.

Noting the continued community support throughout his tenure, Fettig is confident that his time with Vocalmotive will end on a high note.

“This program would not have existed and grown the way it has if it weren’t for the support of local businesses, our community and our parent group,” Fettig left off. “We’ve been fortunate to have such an artistic-minded community to flourish in.”

Shows are set for 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20; 1 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21; and 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22.

Tickets are $23.50 for premium seats and $21.50 for reserved seats. Tickets can be booked online at showchoirsofbemidji.com or by calling (218) 766-3510.

More information can be found on the Vocalmotive Facebook page.

