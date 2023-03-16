'Treasure Island' opens March 24 at Bemidji Community Theater

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Community Theater will present "Treasure Island" opening at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 24, at the BCT Performing Arts Center.

Other performances will take place at 7 p.m. on March 25 and 31, and April 1, and at 2 p.m. on March 26 and April 2.

Tickets can be purchased at Ken K. Thompson Jewelry and McKenzie Place, online at bemidjicommunitytheater.com or at the door pending availability.

Tickets cost $6 for children, $12 for seniors and $15 for adults.