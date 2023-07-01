Traveling Art Pub opens studio in Bemidji

BEMIDJI — A Traveling Art Pub has set up shop in Bemidji with the goal of bringing together artists, crafters and do-it-yourselfers for classes and events.

The Bemidji location is at 305 Park Ave. NW, adjacent to The Hair Affair (formerly T.Juan’s).

The Traveling Art Pub studio is located at 305 Park Ave. NW in Bemidji. Dennis Doeden / Bemidji Pioneer

In addition to hosting events in the cozy studio, the Traveling Art Pub also collaborates with local venues such as bars, restaurants, resorts, breweries and coffee shops to hold art classes and events. The Traveling Art Pub provides all the supplies and instruction.

The mother-daughter team of Lisa and Sarah Stawarski started Traveling Art Pub about 10 years ago in the Brainerd area, and Sarah has since opened a studio in Walker.

Amanda Davenport is in charge of the Bemidji studio and its outreach programs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It's a step-by-step instruction,” Davenport said, “I am painting along with them. I'm starting at the same step as they are and telling them each individual step as detailed as I can. But we also are giving artistic freedom. If they have done something that turns out different from mine, that’s OK.”

Davenport studied art studio and art history at Concordia University of St. Paul. Since moving to Bemidji, she has worked a variety of jobs. About two years ago, she started working part-time with the Traveling Art Pub.

The Traveling Art Pub furnishes all of the supplies art students need. Dennis Doeden / Bemidji Pioneer

“It was just a night here and there teaching painting at various bars and breweries,” Davenport said. “Now I'm doing it full-time. I do a couple of events a week. And now we have the studio to kind of offer more various events that are expanding off of just painting, like more mixed media, printmaking, sculpture, kids events, private parties and such.”

Birthday parties for young people have been especially popular, she said. “So we do cater to all ages, but our main events are adult-focused. Kids have a great time. The adults are more nervous than kids going into a painting session.”

The typical cost for a two-and-a-half-hour session is $40. More information is available thetravelingartpub.com or on Facebook.