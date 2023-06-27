The Jolly Pops children's concerts set for July 1 in Blackduck, Bemidji

BEMIDJI — The Jolly Pops are set to hold two free concerts for children on Saturday, July 1, at the Blackduck Community Library and Bemidji Public Library.

The band will perform at 10 a.m. at the Blackduck Community Library and at 2 p.m. at the Bemidji Public Library.

"The Jolly Pops are a Chanhassen, Minn., band of dads offering fun and educational programming for preschool and elementary aged children," a release said. "They combine singing, dancing, and games into concerts and programs kids will love."