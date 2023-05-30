99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Taste of the Arts tour celebrates art, food and music

Nine locations from just south of Nebish to southwest of Bemidji welcomed guests on a busy Memorial Day weekend as artists, musicians and foodies showed off their talents.

Swamp Hill.jpg
Woodturner Robb Carothers demonstrates his techniques for making bowls at Swamp Hill Carpentry during the Taste of the Arts rural tour on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Dennis Doeden / Bemidji Pioneer
Dennis Doeden
By Dennis Doeden
Today at 11:48 AM

Splendid sunny weather greeted hosts and visitors over the weekend for the Taste of the Arts rural farm tour.

Nine locations from just south of Nebish to the southwest of Bemidji welcomed guests on a busy Memorial Day weekend as artists, musicians and foodies showed off their talents.

The event was organized and sponsored by Belle Thalia Creative Arts Space in Puposky, one of the stops on the tour. Al Belleveau, a well-known metal sculpture artist, invited visitors to weld garden items from old silverware and other scrap metal. Guests also could sample and purchase yogurt and goat milk products.

Puposky Pearl.jpg
Visitors to Puposky Pearl mushroom farm learn about the process during the Taste of the Arts rural tour on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Dennis Doeden / Bemidji Pioneer

Attendees could get a tour of the Puposky Pearl mushroom farm and learn how to paint a mushroom from artist Alena Hrabcakova.

Another popular venue was Swamp Hill Carpentry, where master woodturner Robb Carothers gave demonstrations, and Concordia Language Villages chef and baker Francois Fouquerel showed his technique for making sourdough bread.

At the Kroeger-Rixen farm between Puposky and Nebish, Gail Rixen composed poems on an antique typewriter as gifts for her visitors.

Gail Rixen.jpg
Gail Rixen composes a poem on an old typewriter at her farm between Puposky and Nebish on Saturday, May 27, 2023, during the Taste of the Arts rural tour.
Contributed

At the home of Minam Morris just down the road, attendees learned how to make kimchi. The music there was provided by the Not Your Average Family Band.

Not Your Average Family Band.jpg
The Not Your Average Family Band entertains at the home of Minam Morris during Taste of the Arts rural tour on Sunday, May 28, 2023. From left: Leah, Natalie and Sawyer Corcoran.
Dennis Doeden / Bemidji Pioneer

Just Dandy on Puposky Road hosted sourdough bread and weaving demonstrations.

Shannon Westrom's Wildflower Cottage on Bemidji Avenue North held basket-making demos and featured fermented ginger honey.

Just southwest of Bemidji, artist Mary Therese showed her techniques for silk painting while Jack Judkins demonstrated his skills for making sauerkraut and pickled vegetables.

At the Frenzel farm north of Blackduck, folk singer Annalise Aakhus entertained visitors on Saturday following sauerkraut and vegetable demonstrations.

Francois Fouquerel.jpg
Concordia Language Villages chef and baker Francois Fouquerel demonstrates sourdough bread making at Swamp Hill Carpentry on Saturday, May 27, 2023, during the Taste of the Arts rural tour.
Dennis Doeden / Bemidji Pioneer
Kroeger Rixen Farm.jpg
Sheep were not distracted by visitors at the Kroeger-Rixen farm during the Taste of the Arts rural tour on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Contributed

