Taste of the Arts farm tour scheduled for May 27-28

PUPOSKY — Taste of the Arts, a two-day event billed as a rural spring tour, will be held May 27-28 at nine locations around Bemidji.

“For thousands of years, farmers in cultures around the world interwove dance, music, theater and visual art through rituals of planting and the harvest in celebration of the land and those who care for it,” organizer Cate Belleveau said in a release.

Taste for the Arts is sponsored by Belle Thalia Creative Arts Space and Mask and Rose Theater in Puposky.

Belleveau said the goal is to “give regional visitors a two-day spring tour that allows them to stop at several locales that celebrate culinary food artists with a focus on fermented foods and garden produce — sourdough bread, kimchi, yogurt, kombucha, sauerkraut, fermented ginger honey, pickled veggies, etc.”

Each stop will feature an art installation and/or outdoor performance. Some of the artists are wooden bowl, rug and basket makers, garden sculpture creators, folk and opera singers, silk painters and weavers.

The first-time event will run from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, and from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 28. It is a self-guided tour of farms, so organizers encourage visitors to pick the food demonstrations and arts of interest to them.

Maps and schedules can be found at Sunrise Foods and Harmony Food Co-op in Bemidji, and north of Bemidji at Wildflower Cottages, 4905 Bemidji Ave. A full list of participants will be available online at bellethalia.com or on Belle Thalia’s Facebook page. For more information, email maskrose57@gmail.com.

“While a free event, we welcome donations at each locale so that we can repeat the Taste of the Arts Tour with an autumnal harvest version,” Belleveau said.