Support Within Reach to host Color Fun Fair June 16

061423.N.BP.COLORFAIR.jpg
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 3:28 PM

BEMIDJI — Support Within Reach is set to host its first-ever Color Fun Fair from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 16, at the J.W. Smith Elementary School field, 1712 America Ave. NW.

The event will include an all-ages color run, community resources, games and more, a release said. Local food vendors, free fruit, chips and water will be available.

The cost to attend is $5 per person or $20 per family of four or more. T-shirts and goodie bags are included in the registration cost.

To register, visit the Color Fun Fair page on Eventbrite. Same-day registration is also available.

Businesses and organizations can contact Support Within Reach to discuss setting up a table for free.

