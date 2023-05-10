99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Summer Theater Day Camp set for June 5-16

The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department and Bemidji Community Theater will hold Summer Theater Day Camp from 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays and Fridays, June 5-16 at Bangsberg Fine Arts Complex.

Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 3:34 PM

BEMIDJI — The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department and Bemidji Community Theater will hold Summer Theater Day Camp from 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays and Fridays, June 5-16 at the BSU's Bangsberg Fine Arts Complex.

During the day camp, participants will be placed in a camp section based on their age, interest and performance experience, sections include Basic Stagecraft, Performance, Out of the Box scriptwriting, Advanced Musical Theater and Tech/Behind the Scenes.

This camp is also known as BCT JR.

The cost per participant is $100. Limited scholarships are also available.

Register and find more information at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218)-333-1862.

