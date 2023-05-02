Student art show opens May 5 at Watermark Art Center
Watermark Art Center will hold a reception for a student art exhibit from 5 to 7 p.m. on May 5, at the gallery, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.
BEMIDJI — Watermark Art Center will hold a reception for a student art exhibit from 5 to 7 p.m. on May 5, at the gallery, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.
Artwork created by area middle school students featuring photography, painting, mixed media and more will be on display through May 25.
Featuring work by students from:
- Bemidji Middle School
- Laporte Middle School
- TrekNorth Junior High School
- Voyageurs Expeditionary School
- Cass Lake Middle School
For more information on exhibits, events and class information call (218)-444-7570. or visit WatermarkArtCenter.org
ADVERTISEMENT