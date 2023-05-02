Student art show opens May 5 at Watermark Art Center

BEMIDJI — Watermark Art Center will hold a reception for a student art exhibit from 5 to 7 p.m. on May 5, at the gallery, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

Artwork created by area middle school students featuring photography, painting, mixed media and more will be on display through May 25.

Featuring work by students from:



Bemidji Middle School

Laporte Middle School

TrekNorth Junior High School

Voyageurs Expeditionary School

Cass Lake Middle School

For more information on exhibits, events and class information call (218)-444-7570. or visit WatermarkArtCenter.org