Student art show opens May 5 at Watermark Art Center

Watermark Art Center will hold a reception for a student art exhibit from 5 to 7 p.m. on May 5, at the gallery, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

Artwork created by area middle school students featuring photography, painting, mixed media and more will be on display May 5-25 at Watermark Art Center.
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 2:42 PM

Artwork created by area middle school students featuring photography, painting, mixed media and more will be on display through May 25.

Featuring work by students from:

  • Bemidji Middle School
  • Laporte Middle School
  • TrekNorth Junior High School
  • Voyageurs Expeditionary School
  • Cass Lake Middle School

For more information on exhibits, events and class information call (218)-444-7570. or visit WatermarkArtCenter.org

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
