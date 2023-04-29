Stained Glass Mosaic class scheduled at Watermark Art Center

BEMIDJI — Watermark Art Center is offering the popular class "Stained Glass Mosaic" with guest instructor JoAnn McFarlin from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, at the gallery, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

Students will create a stunning glass-on-glass mosaic while learning techniques including glass cutting, proper adhesive use and color composition.

Students are encouraged to create their own designs or build abstract patterns, the finished piece will be approximately 4-by-6 inches and ready to hang.

For more information and class registration visit watermarkartcenter.org or call (218)-444-7570.