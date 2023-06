St. Mark's Lutheran Church musicians kick off BACM summer recital series

BEMIDJI — Musicians with St. Mark's Lutheran Church rang in the 36th season of the Bemidji Area Church Musician's summer recital series on Wednesday.

The recital featured Kate Reiss on the violin, John Kirk on the trombone, Kyle Riess on the trumpet, and a flute trio comprised of Erin Riess, Katrina Stewart and Kiki Schnackenberg.

Kirk, a 2023 Bemidji High School graduate who performed excerpts from the Bordogni Complete Vocalises for Trombone, has been awarded a BACM scholarship for college music study for the fall of 2023.

John Kirk plays an excerpt from the Bordogni Complete Vocalises for Trombone during a Bemidji Area Church Musicians recital on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Kiki Schnackenberg, left, and Erin Riess play Johann Foltmar's "Terzetto I" as part of a flute trio during a Bemidji Area Church Musicians recital on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Here's a look at the upcoming BACM schedule:



June 7: First City Handbell Choir, Carol L. Johnson and Vicki L. Stenerson, co-directors; Jennifer L. Johnson, vocalist at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal, 1800 Irvine Ave. NW.

June 14: Maddy Lawrence, organ at Trinity Lutheran, 150 Second St. NE, Laporte.

June 21: Trinity Musicians at Trinity Lutheran, 123 29th St. NE.

June 28: St. Philip’s Musicians at St. Philip’s Catholic, 702 Beltrami Ave. NW.

July 5: Free Church Musicians at Evangelical Free, 115 Carr Lake Road SW.

July 12: First Baptist Musicians at First Baptist, 1555 Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

July 19: Lois Simonson, piano; Kari Miller, flute; Sanna Gustafson, saxophone; Janet Pederson, violin at Evangelical Covenant, 5405 Highway 2 West.

July 26: Glenn Seibel, euphonium; Wayne Hoff, piano at United Methodist Church, 924 Beltrami Ave. NW.

Aug. 2: Abbi Cobb, violin, piano; Emily Mathew, piano at Church of Christ, 692 Mag Seven Court SW.

Aug. 9: Beverly Everett, organ at First Presbyterian, 501 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Aug. 16: New Salem Musicians at New Salem, 7491 Island View Drive NW, Turtle River.

Aug. 23: Wayne Hoff, Carol L. Johnson, Piano and Organ recital; Jennifer L. Johnson, vocalist at Aardahl Lutheran, 2920 Van Buren Ave. SE.

Aug. 30: Sarah Carlson, organ at First Lutheran, 900 Bemidji Ave. N.

Kyle Riess plays "O Sing to the Lord" on the trumpet during a Bemidji Area Church Musicians recital on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Erin Riess plays "O Sing to the Lord" on the piano during a Bemidji Area Church Musicians recital on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer