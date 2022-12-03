Songs for the holidays: Upcoming concerts offer variety for Bemidji audiences

BEMIDJI — From a world traveler to a nationally known performer to local singers, Bemidji will be the place to be for holiday music lovers in the coming days.

December is always a time for an array of musical programs, from preschoolers to senior citizens. But this year, three special concerts are on the docket, starting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, with the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra’s “Holidays at Home” performance. Then comes a concert on Saturday, Dec. 10, by globetrotting pianist Brayden Drevlow, followed by the Bemidji Chorale’s 43rd holiday concert on Sunday, Dec. 11.

Brayden’s back home

Brayden Drevlow, 26, is no stranger to Bemidji. He joined the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra when he was 14 years old, traveling from his hometown of Thief River Falls for rehearsals and concerts. He also was a guest performer with the BSO and has had two other concerts here in recent years.

“There’s a really huge thriving arts scene there, and I have many friends in Bemidji,” Drevlow said. “It’s just like coming to visit family.”

Drevlow has done more than his share of visiting over the past few years. He’s visited more than 100 countries worldwide, meeting friends, performing concerts, even tuning pianos in war-torn Ukraine.

Besides playing on the grand piano at United Methodist, Drevlow will share stories from his travels, including some terrifying experiences in places like frigid Siberia. He also plans to sing, for the first time in concert, an Icelandic Christmas song.

“I just started speaking Icelandic,” said Drevlow, who also speaks German and Russian.

“When I started learning the language, of course, you try to listen to the music or something to try to fit in. Before I even knew what the words were, I learned that apparently I was listening to Christmas music only. So here all summer long I’m listening to and singing Icelandic Christmas music and I didn’t even know it," Drevlow said. "For this concert, it’s fun not only to share music from a different place, but also it would be a good challenge personally, because I’ve never sang before in a concert.

"It’s always good to try new things. It doesn’t need to be perfect, as long as you’re trying something new.”

The concert will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Bemidji United Methodist Church, 924 Beltrami Ave. NW. Free-will donations are appreciated.

From Long Beach to the farm

When the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra takes the stage on Dec. 6, they’ll be joined by a guest performer who has relocated from Long Beach, Calif., to his grandparents’ farm in North Dakota.

Michael Cartwright, a gifted trumpet player and vocalist, joined The Young Americans when he was 18 years old and spent four years traveling with the performing arts group around the globe. He has since made a name for himself as a successful entertainer and bandleader. Today he continues to travel and perform as the leader of Project M, a variety dance band.

“Michael is really an eclectic musician,” said BSO music director Beverly Everett. “I’m particularly excited about two pieces he’s going to sing with us.”

One is a Nat King Cole song, “A Cradle in Bethlehem,” and the other is “I Saw Three Ships.” Both arrangements were done by BSO member Ken Vork. Cartwright will have trumpet solos on “Gabriel’s Oboe” and “The Prayer” from the opera “Hansel and Gretel.”

The BSO also will perform holiday favorites like “The Grinch” and “Frosty the Snowman.” Cartwright will help lead the audience in the traditional singalong.

“This is a really great concert to bring your family and friends,” Everett said. “Even if someone has not heard the orchestra before, this is a great way to introduce them to live music. It’s just a fun concert that will get everyone in the holiday spirit if they aren’t already.

The "Holidays at Home" concert is set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Bemidji High School Auditorium, 2900 Division St. W.

Tickets are available with cash or check at the door, in advance at Lueken’s Village Foods North and South or online at bemidjisymphony.org. Prices are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors 62 and older, and $10 for college students with a valid ID. Students in grades K-12 will be admitted for free.

Tributes and tradition

The audience will hear everything from Bach to a ridiculously funny version of ‘“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” when the Bemidji Chorale performs on Sunday, Dec. 11.

Conductor Patricia Mason has put together a concert that includes familiar holiday songs and a tribute to former Bemidji State University professor Paul Brandvik, who directed many popular Madrigal Dinner performances.

“I chose some of my favorite pieces, some nostalgic things,” said Mason, who helped create the group in 1979 and has directed it since 1997. “And doing a nod to Paul Brandvik is important to me.”

Also featured will be a new piece written and conducted by BSU professor James Bowyer, combining “The First Noel” and Pachelbel’s “Canon in D.”

Melissa Bartlett will accompany the Chorale on cello in Rene Clausen’s “There is No Rose.” Husband and wife Cory and Amanda Renbarger will sing “Lullaby on Christmas Eve,” by F. M. Christiansen. Along with many featured soloists, a very different arrangement of “O Holy Night” will showcase the piano stylings of Wayne Hoff.

The concert is set for 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, at Calvary Lutheran Church, 2508 Washington Ave. SE. Free-will donations are appreciated. Everyone is welcome to remain after the performance for cookies and conversation.

