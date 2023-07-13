Shawn Phillips to perform at Rail River Folk School July 18

BEMIDJI — Twenty-five years since his last visit, Shawn Phillips will be returning to Bemidji for a performance at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, at the Rail River Folk School, 303 Railroad St. SW.

"Shawn Phillips is one of the most fascinating and enigmatic musicians to come out of the early '70s singer-songwriter boom," a release said. "The mere fact that he was a musician as much as a singer and songwriter made him stand out, and helped him attract a dedicated following."

Phillips has produced 27 albums. His work is rooted in folk-rock but straddles other genres, including jazz fusion and funk.

Phillips was once called “the best kept secret in the music business” by Bill Graham, the release continued. He also taught Joni Mitchell her first guitar techniques, taught George Harrison of the Beatles his first lessons on Sitar, wrote the music to Donovan’s “Season of the Witch” and has played with many of the finest musicians in the world including Eric Clapton and Steve Winwood.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the show. Tickets cost $25 each and can be purchased at the door with cash or check. Children age 10 and under are free. A cash bar will be available for those ages 21 and older.