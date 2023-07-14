Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Second annual Anishinaabe Art Festival set for July 21-22

To celebrate the rich culture and history of Indigenous people, the second annual Anishinaabe Art Festival is returning to town on Friday, July 21, and Saturday, July 22.

Screenshot 2023-07-14 at 11.00.08 AM.jpg
Held at the Sanford Center, the two day event will play host to a wide variety of authentic creations such as Indigenous art, traditional food tastings, child-friendly activities and demonstrations along with an array of cultural entertainment.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:08 AM

BEMIDJI — To celebrate the rich culture and history of Indigenous people, the second annual Anishinaabe Art Festival is returning to town on Friday, July 21, and Saturday, July 22.

Held at the Sanford Center, the two-day event will play host to a wide variety of authentic creations such as Indigenous art, traditional food tastings, child-friendly activities and demonstrations along with an array of cultural entertainment.

With Friday’s events starting at 1 p.m. and going until 6 p.m. and Saturday’s events running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the weekend will host over 50 artists and exhibitions.

According to the festival website , the goal is for artists to have new and expanded opportunities to market themselves beyond tribal nation boundaries with the understanding that Indigenous art is highly sought after due to its unique culture and history.

With a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to help fund the festival, the three tribes of Leech Lake, Red Lake and White Earth along with the city of Bemidji have joined together to pave pathways for Indigenous artists, provide access to high-value markets and create an exchange of art and cultural knowledge in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Core partners of the festival include 4-Directions Development, Leech Lake Financial Services , Gizhiigin Arts Incubator and the city of Bemidji.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
071523.N.BP.SINGALONG - 3.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Bemidji State Music Department hosts Handel's 'Messiah' sing-along
1h ago
 · 
By  Annalise Braught
071223.N.BP.SHAWNPHILLIPS.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Shawn Phillips to perform at Rail River Folk School July 18
1d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji State University.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Eric Haugen, Dan Will to perform collaborative cello and piano recital July 13
3d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
042322.S.BP.BSUTRACK Mary Goodwin 2.jpg
College
Bemidji State wins Academic Team and Individual awards from USTFCCCA
16h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
071523.S.BP.SPEEDWAY (2).JPG
Sports
Devyn and Deryk Weleski have family ties to racing
22h ago
 · 
By  Dennis Peterson / Special to the Pioneer
FSA Ambulance lights
Local
UPDATED: Walker man identified after body recovered from Leech Lake
2d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
071523.N.BP.HEADBIRDSENTENCE William Headbird.jpg
Local
Cass Lake man sentenced to 19.5 years in prison for 2nd-degree murder
20h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report