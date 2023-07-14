Second annual Anishinaabe Art Festival set for July 21-22

BEMIDJI — To celebrate the rich culture and history of Indigenous people, the second annual Anishinaabe Art Festival is returning to town on Friday, July 21, and Saturday, July 22.

Held at the Sanford Center, the two-day event will play host to a wide variety of authentic creations such as Indigenous art, traditional food tastings, child-friendly activities and demonstrations along with an array of cultural entertainment.

With Friday’s events starting at 1 p.m. and going until 6 p.m. and Saturday’s events running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the weekend will host over 50 artists and exhibitions.

According to the festival website , the goal is for artists to have new and expanded opportunities to market themselves beyond tribal nation boundaries with the understanding that Indigenous art is highly sought after due to its unique culture and history.

With a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to help fund the festival, the three tribes of Leech Lake, Red Lake and White Earth along with the city of Bemidji have joined together to pave pathways for Indigenous artists, provide access to high-value markets and create an exchange of art and cultural knowledge in the region.

Core partners of the festival include 4-Directions Development, Leech Lake Financial Services , Gizhiigin Arts Incubator and the city of Bemidji.