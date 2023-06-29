Registration open for Watermark's Mark Makers Art Camps

BEMIDJI — Registration is now open for Watermark Art Center's Mark Makers Art Camps, which are held throughout the summer.

The camp is divided into three sections defined by grade level and each section consists of five afternoons.

For children in grades 1-6, there is a camper art exhibit and project pick-up on day five. The camp for youths in grades 7-12 consists of five 2.5-hour afternoon sessions.

Outdoorsy Art will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on July 31 through Aug. 4. This camp, geared toward students entering grades 1-3, brings the outside in as participants create art inspired by the great outdoors. Campers will work in a variety of mediums including acrylic paint, printmaking, watercolors, clay and more.

Mixed Media Madness will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Aug. 7-11. Geared toward students entering grades 4-6, the camp will allow participants to discover and be inspired by the variety of mediums artists use to create art. Campers will draw, paint, sculpt, use clay, make prints, build and more.

Art Exploratory will be held from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 14-18. Geared toward students entering grades 7-12, participants will explore different mediums and techniques while creating art that is relevant to their world.

Projects could include drawing, graphic art, watercolor painting, acrylic painting, mixed media, clay, and more, depending on student interest. This will be a more individualized experience for students.

Watermark’s Art Education Program Director Jill Neumann will be the lead instructor for all the camps. Neumann has taught art for more than 20 years, a release said.

Her experience includes the Rochester Art Center, Crossings in Zumbrota, St. Cloud Public Schools, Theo Art School in Bismarck, Bismarck Public Schools and Bemidji Public Schools. She will also have two artist assistants, as well as guest artists and speakers.

The cost to participate is $120 per member child or $150 per nonmember child.

For more information or to register, visit watermarkcenter.org.