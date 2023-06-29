Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Registration open for Watermark's Mark Makers Art Camps

Registration is now open for Watermark Art Center's Mark Makers Art Camps, which are held throughout the summer.

Watermark Art Center
Watermark Art Center is located at 505 Bemidji Ave. N.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 3:56 PM

BEMIDJI — Registration is now open for Watermark Art Center's Mark Makers Art Camps, which are held throughout the summer.

The camp is divided into three sections defined by grade level and each section consists of five afternoons.

For children in grades 1-6, there is a camper art exhibit and project pick-up on day five. The camp for youths in grades 7-12 consists of five 2.5-hour afternoon sessions.

Outdoorsy Art will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on July 31 through Aug. 4. This camp, geared toward students entering grades 1-3, brings the outside in as participants create art inspired by the great outdoors. Campers will work in a variety of mediums including acrylic paint, printmaking, watercolors, clay and more.

Mixed Media Madness will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Aug. 7-11. Geared toward students entering grades 4-6, the camp will allow participants to discover and be inspired by the variety of mediums artists use to create art. Campers will draw, paint, sculpt, use clay, make prints, build and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Art Exploratory will be held from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 14-18. Geared toward students entering grades 7-12, participants will explore different mediums and techniques while creating art that is relevant to their world.

Projects could include drawing, graphic art, watercolor painting, acrylic painting, mixed media, clay, and more, depending on student interest. This will be a more individualized experience for students.

Watermark’s Art Education Program Director Jill Neumann will be the lead instructor for all the camps. Neumann has taught art for more than 20 years, a release said.

Her experience includes the Rochester Art Center, Crossings in Zumbrota, St. Cloud Public Schools, Theo Art School in Bismarck, Bismarck Public Schools and Bemidji Public Schools. She will also have two artist assistants, as well as guest artists and speakers.

The cost to participate is $120 per member child or $150 per nonmember child.

For more information or to register, visit watermarkcenter.org.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
062123.N.BP.COMMUNITYBAND 2.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Bemidji Area Community Band to perform patriotic concert July 2
June 29, 2023 12:24 PM
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
062123.N.BP.THALEAQUARTET.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Watermark Art Center to host Thalea String Quartet July 9
June 28, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Paul Bunyan Playhouse web art.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
'Godspell' opens June 30 at Bemidji's Chief Theater
June 28, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Bemidji City Hall
Local
New cannabis legislation discussed by Bemidji City Council
June 27, 2023 12:25 PM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
Leech Lake Gaming Division.png
Local
Ribbon-cutting for new slot machines at Big Winnie Bar set for July 6
June 29, 2023 03:38 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
120322.N.BP.FELLERMANCOLUMN 3.jpg
Northland Outdoors
New city-wide deer research project to take place in Bemidji
June 27, 2023 07:58 AM
 · 
By  Maggi Fellerman
Watermark Art Center
Arts and Entertainment
Registration open for Watermark's Mark Makers Art Camps
June 29, 2023 03:56 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report