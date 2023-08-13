Registration open for 47th North Country Arts and Crafts Workshop

BEMIDJI — Registration is now open for the 47th North Country Arts and Crafts Workshop, set for Sept. 12-14, at the Lesnoe Ozero Russian Language Village, northeast of Bemidji on the north side of Turtle River Lake.

The three-day workshop consists of 40 classes taught by local and regional artists, a release said. Participants can register for one, two or three days of classes and gourmet food. Lodging will also be available.

Classes offered include making bentwood boxes, carving, watercolor and acrylic painting, jewelry making, sewing, basket making and rosemaling.

The 2023 schedule, class offerings, photos and registration information can be found at www.ncacw.com. Participants must pre-register and pay by mail by Aug. 25.