Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Registration open for 47th North Country Arts and Crafts Workshop

Registration is now open for the 47th North Country Arts and Crafts Workshop, set for Sept. 12-14, at the Lesnoe Ozero Russian Language Village, northeast of Bemidji.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 2:00 PM

BEMIDJI — Registration is now open for the 47th North Country Arts and Crafts Workshop, set for Sept. 12-14, at the Lesnoe Ozero Russian Language Village, northeast of Bemidji on the north side of Turtle River Lake.

The three-day workshop consists of 40 classes taught by local and regional artists, a release said. Participants can register for one, two or three days of classes and gourmet food. Lodging will also be available.

Classes offered include making bentwood boxes, carving, watercolor and acrylic painting, jewelry making, sewing, basket making and rosemaling.

The 2023 schedule, class offerings, photos and registration information can be found at www.ncacw.com. Participants must pre-register and pay by mail by Aug. 25.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
