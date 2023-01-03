99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
Region 2 Arts seeks applications for Individual Artist Grants

Region 2 Arts Council web art
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 03, 2023 01:37 PM
BEMIDJI — The Region 2 Arts Council is offering Individual Artist Grants to provide financial assistance to artists in any art discipline or in any stage of their career as an artist.

This grant offers up to $2,000 in funding for costs associated with the exhibition, performance or production of a creative work; purchase of materials or equipment necessary for a creative work; educational opportunities; mentorships; and proposals for other career-enhancing projects such as promotion of an artists creative work, a release said.

Region 2 is seeking proposals for specific artistic projects that will take place within the next 18 months. Eligible artists must be 18 years or older and reside in Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Lake of the Woods or Mahnomen counties. All grant applications must be completed online by Jan. 15.

For eligibility details and to apply visit r2arts.org. For more information, contact (218) 751-5447.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
