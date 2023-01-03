Region 2 Arts seeks applications for Individual Artist Grants

BEMIDJI — The Region 2 Arts Council is offering Individual Artist Grants to provide financial assistance to artists in any art discipline or in any stage of their career as an artist.

This grant offers up to $2,000 in funding for costs associated with the exhibition, performance or production of a creative work; purchase of materials or equipment necessary for a creative work; educational opportunities; mentorships; and proposals for other career-enhancing projects such as promotion of an artists creative work, a release said.

Region 2 is seeking proposals for specific artistic projects that will take place within the next 18 months. Eligible artists must be 18 years or older and reside in Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Lake of the Woods or Mahnomen counties. All grant applications must be completed online by Jan. 15.

For eligibility details and to apply visit r2arts.org. For more information, contact (218) 751-5447.