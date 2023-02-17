Region 2 Arts Council seeks applications for Anishinaabe Arts Initiative Fellowship

BEMIDJI — Applications are now being accepted for the Region 2 Arts Council's Anishinaabe Arts Initiative Fellowship.

The fellowship provides unfettered funding to two artists, who are enrolled tribal members or descendants, to fuel their art in Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Lake of the Woods, Becker, Cass, Itasca and Roseau Counties, a release said.

The goal of the AAI Fellowship Program is to assist the region’s most talented Indigenous artists in furthering and innovating their work, the release added.

The funds can be used for, but not limited to, exploring new directions or techniques, creating new bodies of work or continuing work in progress, production or promotion costs, materials, supplies, or equipment, collaborative or community projects, travel, research or study to further the artist's work.

Two $5,000 awards will be granted in 2023, and the application deadline is Wednesday, March 1.

For more information, visit r2arts.org or contact (218) 751-5447.