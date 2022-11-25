SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Region 2 Arts Council awards $50,752 in fall Arts Access Grants

The Region 2 Arts Council recently granted $50,752 to fund arts activity in the community through the Arts Access Grant program.


By Pioneer Staff Report
November 25, 2022 10:28 AM
With the support of a community panel review conducted on Sept. 13, the Region 2 Arts Council Board of Directors granted $50,752 to fund arts activity in the community through the Arts Access Grant program.

Arts Access Grants help fund the creation, production and presentation of high-quality, accessible arts activities that serve the people in the Minnesota counties of Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Lake of the Woods and Mahnomen and to help instill the arts in public life, a release said.

The Watermark Art Center in Bemidji was awarded $6,000 to present the touring exhibit The Unchosen Ones and accompanying series, Out to Pasture, including an artist presentation and workshop, by photographer R.J. Kern.

Headwaters Music and Arts in Bemidji was awarded $3,575 to offer several performances featuring harpist Nicolas Carter, as well as a workshop for harpists on Improvising with Latin American Rhythms.

The Bemidji Symphony Orchestra was awarded $6,000 to present the Living Landscapes concert, and a companion children’s concert, with guest artist Dr. Hannah Porter Occeña performing Joseph Kern’s Shenandoah Variations for flute and orchestra.

The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department was awarded $5,375 to host a Summer Theater Day Camp for youth in partnership with Bemidji Community Theater.

The Bemidji Community Theater was awarded $6,000 to set up a recording studio to enhance their theater offerings through live stream capabilities and broadcast opportunities for video and podcasting, as well as to hire community mentors to provide training in the use of these new capabilities.

The Northern Artist Association in Bemidji was awarded $5,811 to offer free art classes and workshops to community members at Gallery North in Bemidji.

Lake of the Woods Art Guild in Baudette was awarded $5,991 to provide a series of workshops featuring Native American sewing projects with Teresa McDowell and Cynthia Hamilton.

The Bagley Area Arts Collaborative was awarded $6,000 to host a performance by the Okee Dokee Brothers as part of the City of Bagley's 125th-anniversary celebration.

The Northern Light Opera Company in Park Rapids was awarded $6,000 to mount a production of its 21st Summer Musical.

The Region 2 Arts Council’s spring round of Arts Access Grants will open for online applications on March 15 and applications will be due by April 15.

Any arts organizations or other nonprofit entities that provide arts programming such as schools, community education programs, colleges or universities, local city/town/county government entities or tribal governments, arts affiliates or groups formed for nonprofit purposes applying with a fiscal sponsor that are located in the council's five-county service area can apply for up to $6,000. Apply at r2arts.org.


Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.

