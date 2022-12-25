Region 2 Arts Council awards $48,218 in Arts Learning Grants

The Region 2 Arts Council Board of Directors recently granted $48,218 in Arts and Cultural Heritage funds to nonprofit organizations in the Bemidji area.

"These grants support high-quality arts education that develops knowledge, skills and understanding of the arts for the benefit of Minnesotans of all ages across our five-county region," a release said.

Bemidji State University's Center for Extended Learning was awarded $5,000 to host writers Heid Erdich and Sun Yung Shin for a craft conversation at the Minnesota Northwoods Writers Conference, as well as provide a public reading at BSU's American Indian Resource Center.

The Armory Arts and Events Center of Park Rapids was awarded $4,500 to host a series of three 6-hour printmaking workshops with artist Dawn Rossbach.

Clear Waters Life Center in Clearbrook and Gonvick was awarded $6,000 to assist in upgrading existing community studios with additional studio hours and new equipment to work with glass.

Bemidji State University's music department was awarded $5,900 to bring the “Trio of Three Continents” to the Bemidji Concert Series for a residency of multiple master classes, workshops and performances on traditional musical instruments from China, Senegal and Venezuela.

Northern Light Opera Company of Park Rapids was awarded $6,000 to provide a 4-week children's summer theater camp, in collaboration with Pine Point School, to serve children from both the Pine Point and Park Rapids communities.

Bagley Area Arts Collaborative was awarded $5,706 to hire guest artists David R. Smith and Jennifer Stone to teach workshops in watercolor and mixed media with acrylic paint.

Bemidji Opera Theater was awarded $6,000 to produce Andrew Lloyd Weber's "The Phantom Of The Opera" at BSU.

Northern Light Opera Company of Park Rapids was awarded $6,000 to produce the Workbench New Play Workshop, an 8-day workshop to help local writers in the writing and performance of their own original plays.

Bagley Area Arts Collaborative was awarded $3,112 to hire artists Lowell Wolff and Pamela Edevold to teach workshops in photography and drawing with colored pencils.