Region 2 Arts Council awards $18,000 in Individual Artist Grants
BEMIDJI — With the support of a community panel review, the Region 2 Arts Council recently awarded $18,000 to individual artists from within its five-county region.
According to a release, these grants provide financial assistance to artists in any artistic discipline and at any stage of their career as an artist residing in the Minnesota counties of Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Lake of the Woods and Mahnomen.
"The Individual Artist Grant program is supported by a grant from the McKnight Foundation to fund costs associated with the exhibition, performance or production of a creative work, purchase of materials or equipment necessary for creative endeavors, educational opportunities, mentorships and proposals for career-enhancing projects or opportunities," the release said.
The following artists received grants:
- Hattie Peterson of Solway was awarded $2,000 to purchase a rolling mill and other tools, for Tumbled Heart Studio that would allow her to recycle metal scraps, reduce waste and create infinite new textures on current and future jewelry designs.
- Erin Marsh of Bemidji was awarded $1,325 to mentor under poet Athena Kildegaard for six weeks.
- Teresa McDowell of Williams was awarded $1,885 to purchase a Sailrite sewing machine for sewing leather, as well as upholstery thread, sewing machine leather needles and some leather and fur pelts for future projects including traditional moccasins, mukluks, mittens and hats.
- Tim Nelson of Bemidji was awarded $2,000 to purchase a pneumatic welding table for his metal arts studio.
- Jeremy Simonson of Park Rapids was awarded $2,000 to upgrade from his current semi-professional camera and purchase a new Nikon professional camera body.
- Lara Annette of Bemidji was awarded $2,000 to attend a week-long writing workshop taught by Luis Alberto Urrea and Pam Houston to further develop long-form narrative writing skills.
- Michael Bowman of Bemidji was awarded $2,000 to purchase materials for the production of new work connected to traditional regalia making and pipe making for both dance and ceremonial purposes.
- Lowell Wolff of Park Rapids was awarded $2,000 to curate, print and frame a collection of street photographs/portraits from a three-year period in Mexico entitled "Connection: a photographic essay on the connection between a photographer and model."
- Bridget Westrum of Bemidji was awarded $2,000 to purchase equipment for an at-home ceramics studio to advance her artistic career and produce enough ceramic pieces for her very first solo exhibition.
- Tina Anderson of Bemidji was awarded $790 to purchase supplies and equipment to make a life-size needle-felted wolf sculpture.
