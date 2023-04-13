Region 2 Arts Council awards $18,000 in Individual Artist Grants 

BEMIDJI — With the support of a community panel review, the Region 2 Arts Council recently awarded $18,000 to individual artists from within its five-county region.

According to a release, these grants provide financial assistance to artists in any artistic discipline and at any stage of their career as an artist residing in the Minnesota counties of Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Lake of the Woods and Mahnomen.

"The Individual Artist Grant program is supported by a grant from the McKnight Foundation to fund costs associated with the exhibition, performance or production of a creative work, purchase of materials or equipment necessary for creative endeavors, educational opportunities, mentorships and proposals for career-enhancing projects or opportunities," the release said.

The following artists received grants:

