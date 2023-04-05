50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Region 2 Arts Council awards $16,128 in Arts Project Grants

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:33 PM

BEMIDJI — With the support of a community panel review, the Region 2 Arts Council awarded a total of $16,128 through the Arts Project Grant program to support capacity-building activities and arts project programming for nonprofit organizations in Beltrami and Clearwater Counties.

Here's a look at the grants awarded:

  • Bemidji Community Theater was awarded $2,500 to bring the musical Treasure Island back to the stage.
  • Bagley Area Arts Collaborative was awarded $1,428 to hire "Farm to Fiber" artists in our region to bring eight different afterschool fiber arts activities to students at the Bagley Elementary School.
  • Headwaters Music and Arts in Bemidji was awarded $2,500 to hold a five-day Fiddle Camp for youth and adult musicians, featuring instructors Brian Miller, Mary Varnorny, Carrie Dlutkowski and Eric Carlson, June 26-30.
  • Bemidji Symphony Orchestra was awarded $2,500 to present Songs of the Sea concert with Beverly Everett conducting and guest cellist Eric Haugen performing Max Wolpert's "Cello Concerto no. 1," "Leviathans and Hovhaness' "And God Created Great Whales."
  • The Clear Waters Life Center in Gonvick was awarded $2,500 to hire Lake of the Woods County Anishinaabe Artists Cindy Hamilton and Teresa McDowell to teach wearable-art workshops focusing on mittens and moccasins.
  • Bemidji Symphony Orchestra was awarded $2,500 to assist in starting an online service that will allow the public to watch select recordings and concerts from the past six years for free via YouTube.
  • The Watermark Art Center in Bemidji was awarded $2,200 to host two storytelling workshops and three public performance "Story-Slam" competitions.
