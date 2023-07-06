Region 2 Arts awards Arts and Cultural Heritage Funds to local organizations

BEMIDJI — The Region 2 Arts Council Board of Directors recently awarded $117,546 in Arts and Cultural Heritage Funds to local organizations following a community panel review of Spring Arts Access Grant applications.

"These 21 granted projects bring high-quality, accessible arts activities to the people of Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Lake of the Woods, and Mahnomen counties," a release said. "Region 2 Arts Council Arts Access Grants are made possible by the voters of Minnesota thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund."

The Nameless Coalition for the Homeless in Bemidji was awarded $6,000 to fund “Nameless Stories,” a project that assists the Nameless Coalition in providing their guests with guided arts programming resulting in a public exhibition of works created.

The Watermark Art Center in Bemidji was awarded $6,000 to support artist honorariums for lectures and workshops and to help support expenses incurred in the preparation and implementation of exhibit installation.

The Bemidji Symphony Orchestra was awarded $6,000 for its Mathew Shepard Concert. Funds will help the BSO present a performance of the three-part fusion oratorio "Considering Matthew Shepard." Dr. Beverly Everett will conduct the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra and Dr. Jason Thoms will direct the Dakota Pro Musica in this fall concert.

The Lake of the Woods Art Guild in Baudette received $5,846 to provide an acrylic painting workshop taught by artist Pam Edevold.

Heartland Arts in Park Rapids was awarded $6,000 to commission a brightly colored, modern and graphically styled mural on Second Street in downtown Park Rapids.

Red Lake Middle School was awarded $6,000 to engage artists Lady Midnight/Dex for a residency with Red Lake Middle School seventh-grade students to write lyrics, make a recording of the song, and create a music video.

The Hubbard County Developmental Achievement Center in Park Rapids was awarded $5,555 for “Creative Creations,” which includes the creation of a metal sculpture, a mural, and art bins that support individual choice in art creation and learning.

The Northern Light Opera Company in Park Rapids was awarded $6,000 to offer a five-day Filmmakers Workshop, in which film director David Leidy and screenwriter Greg Paul lead community filmmakers in making their own original films.

The Lake of the Woods County Fair Association in Baudette was awarded $6,000 to add a Welcome Mural to the Fair Building at the Grounds Entrance to celebrate 100 years of the Lake of the Woods County Fair.

The Pride Support Network of Bemidji was awarded $6,000 to bring musicians to the stages of Bemidji Pride — a celebratory, interactive, event featuring artists of multiple genres and mediums to enhance the lives and visibility of LGBT2S+ individuals, families and allies in the community.

Bemidji Community Theater was awarded $6,000 to support a full-scale stage production of the musical "Brigadoon" in November 2023.

Clear Waters Life Center in Gonvick was awarded $6,000 to support Connection Mondays, a CWLC Youth Connection after-school program to create youth theater productions with musical components for Holiday Showcases in December 2023 and spring 2024.

Nemeth Art Center in Park Rapids was awarded $5,875 to present, promote and transport new artwork by a Native American guest artist free to the public at its gallery from July through September 2023.

Clear Waters Life Center in Gonvick was awarded $6,000 to assist the CWLC Art Team to develop and implement a marketing strategy that will include new branding, new advertising and new community outreach strategies to increase studio access and art experiences for participants.

NordaGonvick Rosemalers in Leonard was awarded $2,479 to support a three-day workshop on the Telemark style of rosemaling from June 15-17, 2023.

Bemidji Community Theater was awarded $3,000 to provide transportation vouchers to schools attending "Alice in Wonderland" in April 2024.

The Bemidji Woodcarvers Club was awarded $4,868 to host a two-day class with artist Rhonda Smith on artistic techniques and applications using colored pencils as a medium.

Heartland Arts of Park Rapids was awarded $6,000 to support Art Leap 2023, a fall driving tour of artists’ studios and area cultural destinations.

The Hubbard County Developmental Achievement Center in Park Rapids was awarded $6,000 to build relationships with local teaching artists while exploring techniques in ceramics and mono-printing.

Bagley Area Arts Collaborative was awarded $6,000 to engage Bagley Elementary School students in a storytelling artist residency with grades 2-3 learning folk tales from around the world and grades 4-6 discovering how people from around the world, long ago, shared knowledge and experience of being human.

Mask and Rose Theater in Puposky was awarded $5,923 to run a summer 2023 ecology-themed arts/theater camp for youth that will culminate in the musical performance "To Save the Planet" on the campus of the Belle Thalia Creative Art Space.