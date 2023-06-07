Poetry SLAM Live set for June 15 at Fozzie's Smokin Bar-B-Q

BEMIDJI — Watermark's 2023 Spoken Word Series continues with Poetry SLAM at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, at Fozzie's Smokin Bar-B-Q, 114 Third St. NW.

"A poetry slam is a competitive art event in which poets perform spoken word poetry before a live audience and a panel of judges," a release said. "While formats can vary, slams are often loud and lively, with audience participation, cheering and dramatic delivery."

Poets should prepare three original SLAM poems, one for each of the three rounds. Poems must be under three minutes of reading time; notes are allowed.

Judges, selected from the audience, give each reading a score on a scale of 1 to 10. The poets with the highest scores move forward to a second, then third round. The top three in the final round win cash prizes of $100, $50 and $25.

There is no charge to participate or to watch.

For pre-registration, rules and more information, visit watermarkartcenter.org/2022-spoken-word-series. Call Watermark at (218)-444-7570 or email lgrunzke@watermarkartcenter.org with any questions, or sign up at the door starting at 6:30 p.m. as space allows.