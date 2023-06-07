99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Poetry SLAM Live set for June 15 at Fozzie's Smokin Bar-B-Q

Watermark's 2023 Spoken Word Series continues with Poetry SLAM at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, at Fozzie's Smokin Bar-B-Q, 114 Third St. NW.

060723.N.BP.POETRYSLAM Lenee.jpg
Lenee Ochsner was the winner of the April 2023 Poetry SLAM event at Fozzie's Smokin Bar-B-Q.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 3:46 PM

BEMIDJI — Watermark's 2023 Spoken Word Series continues with Poetry SLAM at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, at Fozzie's Smokin Bar-B-Q, 114 Third St. NW.

"A poetry slam is a competitive art event in which poets perform spoken word poetry before a live audience and a panel of judges," a release said. "While formats can vary, slams are often loud and lively, with audience participation, cheering and dramatic delivery."

Poets should prepare three original SLAM poems, one for each of the three rounds. Poems must be under three minutes of reading time; notes are allowed.

Judges, selected from the audience, give each reading a score on a scale of 1 to 10. The poets with the highest scores move forward to a second, then third round. The top three in the final round win cash prizes of $100, $50 and $25.

There is no charge to participate or to watch.

ADVERTISEMENT

For pre-registration, rules and more information, visit watermarkartcenter.org/2022-spoken-word-series. Call Watermark at (218)-444-7570 or email lgrunzke@watermarkartcenter.org with any questions, or sign up at the door starting at 6:30 p.m. as space allows.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
060723.N.BP.SUMMERCONCERT Curtis and Loretta.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
NELL to host folk singer-songwriter duo 'Curtis and Loretta'
June 07, 2023 01:58 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
021523.N.BP.VALENTINESDANCE - 7.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Dancing held each Friday night at the Bemidji Eagles Club
June 07, 2023 12:03 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
040823.N.BP.HELLZAPOPPIN.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Hellzapoppin traveling circus freakshow comes to the Sanford Center June 22-24
June 07, 2023 09:59 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
060723.N.BP.JEFFDUNHAM.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Comedian Jeff Dunham to bring 'Still Not Canceled' tour to Bemidji
June 06, 2023 07:51 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
BHS_Baseball web art.jpg
Prep
BASEBALL: Bemidji ends Section 8-4A run with elimination-game loss
June 06, 2023 07:16 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
102922.N.BP.WOMENUNITED - 6.jpg
Local
Mini Golf Classic set to raise funds for new Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter
June 06, 2023 09:55 AM
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
020823.S.BP.BSUMHKY2 Teddy bear toss.jpg
College
Rubado column: Revisiting the best moments from Bemidji State athletics in 2022-23
June 07, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado