Pianist Matthew Lorenz to perform at First Lutheran Church

BEMIDJI — Pianist Matthew Lorenz is set to perform at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, at First Lutheran Church, 900 Bemidji Ave. N.

Lorenz is just finishing his master's degree in piano performance from the Chicago College of Performing Arts after completing his degree from the University of North Dakota, a release said.

He will be playing Frederic Chopin and the 13 preludes of Rachmaninoff.