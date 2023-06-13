'The Play That Goes Wrong' opens June 16 at the Chief Theater

BEMIDJI — What could go wrong?

Turns out, quite a number of things will not go as planned when the Paul Bunyan Playhouse opens its second production of the season with “The Play That Goes Wrong,” on Friday, June 16.

The comedy is a play within a play filled with mishaps, slapstick, spit takes, spills and swordfights.

The action is so intricate that the Playhouse had to hire a “fight choreographer” to coach the cast of six men and two women.

Mason Tyer — a certified teacher, theatrical firearms safety instructor and secretary for the Society of American Fight Directors — is in Bemidji this week to work with the cast. He's a lead teaching artist with the Guthrie and Children's Theatre Company in Minneapolis and also is a stunt performer.

“It’s hilarious, said director Jim Williams, who saw the play on Broadway but is directing it for the first time. “It’s a huge set. The set is the antagonist of the play. It’s similar to 'Noises Off,' but it’s a little rougher, a little less polite.”

“Break a leg!” takes on a whole new meaning for this misguided troupe of players at the Cornley University Society’s opening-night performance of “The Murder at Haversham Manor.” An unconscious leading lady, a corpse who can’t play dead, a ruffled detective and a word-mangling butler (among others) must battle against technical gaffes, forgotten lines and sabotaging scenery in a quest to arrive all in one piece at the final curtain call.

“The Play That Goes Wrong” opens at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 16. Subsequent performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. on June 17, 22, 23 and 24, and at 2 p.m. on June 18 and 25. Tickets are available online at thechieftheater.com or at the Chief Theater box office. Prices are $25 for adults and $15 for students. Handling fees may apply.